It took two overtimes, but the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks prevailed over visiting Missouri Military Academy Friday, 62-59.
“What a game,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “Little more exciting than I would have liked but it was a fun one to win.”
Andrew Rethemeyer led the Shamrocks with a double-double, scoring 41 points with 11 rebounds. He hit 16 of the team’s 17 two-point baskets and went 9-13 from the free-throw line. Rethemeyer also blocked two shots.
“Andrew was a beast from start to finish,” Peirick said. “Eventually they put 2-3 guys on him at all times and he still found ways to finish some tough shots for us late in the game.”
New Haven improved to 5-8 on the season with the win. The Colonels dropped to 4-5.
New Haven opened the game with a 15-10 lead through one quarter, but MMA fought back to tie it at the half, 28-28.
The Shamrocks held a 44-42 edge through three quarters.
MMA was able to grind through again, and the game was tied at the close of regulation, 52-52.
“We had a chance to win it in regulation, score tied, with the ball, but we missed a catch in the corner with about seven seconds left,” Peirick said. “Luckily, they missed on the other end.”
Peirick said it looked like New Haven would win in regulation.
“We rebounded the second one, outletted it to Luke (Strubberg) and he hit Andrew streaking down the floor for what everyone in the gym thought was going to be the game-winning layup,” Peirick said. “Their best player jumped from what seemed like the free-throw line to pin it against the backboard. We ran a picture-perfect fast break, but their guy made just as good defensive play.”
Each side scored six points in the first overtime. New Haven outscored the Colonels in the second overtime, 4-1, to claim the win.
“At the end of the second OT we ended up running almost a minute off the clock to hold for the last shot, and then Emmett (Panhorst) hits the game winner after the set we drew up didn’t work,” Peirick said.
Panhorst ended with 14 points. He hit two three-point baskets and went 6-9 from the free-throw line. Panhorst just missed a double-double, ending with nine rebounds to go with five assists and a steal.
Strubberg netted four points, including a crucial three-point basket near the end of the first overtime. He also grabbed six rebounds and had four assists.
“Luke hit a huge three from the corner to put us up one at the end of the first overtime,” Peirick said. “He played that possession perfectly. He passed it up the first time he touched it and then got the same look a few seconds later and knocked it down.”
Jacob Gerdes contributed three points and three rebounds. He also absorbed two charges.
David Otten ended with four assists, four rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot.
Andrew Noelke had four rebounds, an assist and a steal.
For the night, New Haven went 16-26 from the free-throw line and knocked down four three-point baskets.
“Their guards are pretty active in their 2-3 and I thought Luke, Emmett and David did a good job with that, along with rendering their press completely ineffective early in the game,” Peirick said. “Those three did a great job of executing the game plan of getting the ball inside for our big guys to do damage.”