Things turned in the Shamrocks’ favor in the third quarter.
New Haven (11-5), the No. 4 seed in the Hermann Boys Basketball Invitational, earned the first-round win Tuesday against No. 5 St. Clair (4-10), 52-47.
The Shamrocks advanced to play No. 1 Linn in Thursday’s semifinal round while St. Clair advanced directly to Saturday’s consolation final.
St. Clair broke out to early leads, but the teams exchanged runs as New Haven pulled back to even each time.
The Bulldogs started on a 7-0 run, but the teams ended the first quarter in a 9-9 tie.
St. Clair then led 20-12 at one point in the second quarter, but New Haven came back to tie it at 20-20 going into halftime.
“(We) came out a little timid, I thought, and were cold shooting the ball and they came out fairly warm, so we were down right off the bat,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “It took about half of the quarter before we actually looked comfortable on offense and then we were able to get some things going.”
New Haven dropped in 20 points in the third quarter and led, 40-29, going into the final period.
St. Clair came back to make it a one-possession game in the final seconds before New Haven finished with a pair of field goals for the five-point win.
“I liked the way that we fought in the game and didn’t quit when they pushed it to double digits,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “New Haven plays really hard and they are a disciplined team. I thought we matched their effort and intensity for most of the game, but we have to get rid of that lull in the third quarter. We executed well at times but other times need to communicate better and execute as a unit.”
John Liggett posted 18 points for the Shamrocks to lead all scorers on the night. Nine of his points came during New Haven’s third-quarter surge.
“Between scoring and getting other guys buckets, John had a big third quarter,” Peirick said. “Defensively, we stepped up and were able to turn them over some too and that helped our offense. We moved the ball quicker and we moved ourselves better in that second half.”
Jake Engelbrecht was next with 10 points, including a pair of first-half threes to keep New Haven from falling too far behind early.
Rounding out the scoring for New Haven were Owen Borcherding (nine points), Sam Scheer (nine), Zach Groner (four) and Logan Williams (two).
Liggett posted seven rebounds with three assists and two steals.
Scheer recorded seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Borcherding made four rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Williams grabbed four rebounds with two assists and one block.
Engelbrecht stole three with two rebounds and one assist.
Groner rebounded two with one assist and one steal.
Mitchell Meyer made one assist.
Anthony Broeker broke out for St. Clair to lead the team with 14 points.
“Anthony Broeker continues to get better,” Isgrig said. “He led us with 14 points and is getting better every day. He works hard every practice and is getting up extra shots any chance he gets. It’s starting to show in these games. He has been our sixth man but started Tuesday with Wes (Hinson) out.”
Austin Dunn also reached double figures with 11 points.
Blaine Downey (eight points), Chase Walters (eight), Isaac Nunez (four) and Zach Browne also scored for the Bulldogs.
Walters led in rebounds with eight. He also made two assists, one steal and one block.
Downey made five rebounds with one assist.
Browne rebounded four, made three assists and stole one.
Broeker grabbed three rebounds with two assists and one steal.
Nunez rebounded two and stole one.
Dunn finished with one rebound, one assist and one steal.
New Haven finishes the tournament in the third-place game against Montgomery County Saturday at 4 p.m.
St. Clair plays Wright City for consolation at 2:30 p.m.