Going back to old school defensive basketball, the New Haven Shamrocks won a Four Rivers Conference game at Union Friday night, 37-22.
“I was really happy with how we played overall against a team that is finally healthy and has been playing well,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “They were a three-point loss away from coming into this game with a three-game win streak. Our guys got after it on the defensive end of the floor.”
Much of the scoring took place in the first quarter and the Shamrocks were up, 12-9, after eight minutes of action. Neither team scored that many points in a quarter after that.
New Haven led at the half, 19-13. It was 28-17 through three quarters.
“In the first half, I thought we played really well,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We generated great looks at the rim throughout the half and just struggled to shoot the ball from the outside. They really tried to protect the rim and when we missed open shots,”
Simmons said Union got impatient in the second half.
“We got really tight and tried to force things in the second half which resulted in more turnovers,” Simmons said. “We had six more in turnovers and the bulk of those were in the second half which proved to be the difference. It was a very physical, defensive battle throughout.”
New Haven was paced by Luke Gerlemann, who scored 14 points with four rebounds and one assist.
John Liggett and Jay Eichelberger each scored eight points. Liggett had three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Eichelberger also had four rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Owen Borcherding netted five points with five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Zach Groner added two points, four rebounds and an assist.
Dominic Lewis had a steal.
New Haven went 5-9 from the free-throw line and hit four three-point baskets.
On the other side, Union was 1-2 from the free-throw line and hit one of 10 three-point shots.
“We were not very efficient offensively and if you can’t score, it is difficult to play good enough defense for 32 minutes against a good team to win,” Simmons said. “With our inability to score we tried to change the flow and in the fourth and they were able to lengthen it out. New Haven really outplayed us in the second half. They were deflecting what felt like every pass, they flowed to the ball defensively, they did the little things that it takes to win and we did not. They are a good ball club.”
Union’s top scorer was Caleb Mabe, who scored 13 points with three rebounds.
“Mabe got some easy ones early but once we remembered stopping him was a priority we were able to keep them from scoring really,” Peirick said. “Owen fought hard with him for position on the block and the other four guys did a nice job of being alert to help and discouraging them from even throwing the ball in there and then were able to get to shooters to contest jumpers.”
Kaden Motley scored four points and added three rebounds.
Matthew Seely and Lance Corum each had three points. Corum added two rebounds.
Collin Gerdel pulled down eight rebounds.
“Overall, it was a great effort by our guys to earn a conference road win,” Peirick said. “Those don’t come easy.”