For the second tournament in a row, the New Haven Shamrocks have brought home runner-up hardware.
Top-seeded Montgomery County defeated the Shamrocks for the South Callaway Tournament championship Saturday, 59-39.
“I was encouraged by how we played in the first half,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “I really don’t think we were awful in the second half. We never stopped competing, they are just good.”
Montgomery County improved to 8-2 while New Haven dropped to 9-5.
Montgomery County led 27-22 after one half. After three quarters, the Wildcats were up by 10, 42-32.
New Haven’s Zach Groner and John Liggett made the all-tournament team.
Montgomery County led 13-11 after one quarter and 27-22 at the half. Peirick said the Wildcats hit a three right before the half ended.
Montgomery County was up 42-32 after three quarters.
Liggett closed with 10 points, three assists and three rebounds.
Sam Scheer had nine points, six rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot.
Owen Borcherding netted eight points with four rebounds.
Groner scored five points with one assist, one rebound and one steal.
Logan Williams chipped in with four points, three assists and three rebounds.
Adam Homeyer posted two points.
Mitchell Meyer added one point, three rebounds and one steal.
“I like how well Sam and Mitchell are playing in Jacob’s (Engelbrecht) absence,” Peirick said. “We have gotten better since the break. We just need to keep improving and we need to put four quarters together every night.”
Peirick gave the Wildcats credit.
“Montgomery County is good,” Peirick said. “They are hard to beat, especially when (Collin) Parker has it going. We just don’t have a matchup for him, and when we double, he kicks it out for open threes. Defensively they get after you with a 1-2-1-1 press that we didn’t have a huge issue with, but even when we did attack it and beat it, there is a 6-7 rim protector at the back of it. Its kind of the same deal in the half court, they did throw a little half court man trap at us that I wish we would have handled better-but that wasn’t really our biggest issue on that end.”
New Haven also reached the Montgomery County Tournament championship game before falling to Mexico.