Heading to Osage County, the New Haven cross country program competed Saturday in the Linn Invitational.
New Haven’s boys finished fourth in the team standings, and the girls were seventh.
“At this point of the season, we are still working on our conditioning, so times are not quite where I would like them,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “That being said, just about everyone who ran improved from the New Haven meet, which was our goal.”
Tucker also felt New Haven finishing above other schools from Class 1 was a positive.
“We also finished ahead of the other Class 1 teams that were there, so that was also encouraging, but we have a long way to go,” Tucker said. “I am encouraged that if we can stay injury free and healthy, both teams will be competitive at the Class 1 District 3 meet in October.”
Boys
The Shamrocks placed fourth in the team standings with 190 points.
Fatima won the team title at 59 points, and Fulton was second at 74. Linn was next with 113 points.
New Bloomfield was three points behind New Haven for fifth.
A total of 17 schools had enough runners for team scores.
The senior pair of Logan Williams and Hunter Tallent led the Shamrocks in the meet. Williams was 16th with a time of 19:14.95. Tallent placed 17th in 19:17.20.
Andrew Rethemeyer placed 48th with a time of 20:30.23.
Charlie Roth ran to 59th with a time of 21:05.92. Jose Romo-Vazquez placed 69th in 21:31.31.
Ethan Bickmeyer was 75th in 21:53.99, and David Otten ran to 88th in 22:39.25.
Girls
New Haven’s girls team placed seventh with 162 points. The team tied Linn but placed behind on the sixth-runner tiebreaker.
Hermann won the team title with 48 points.
Southern Boone County was second at 79 points, and Fatima (82), Moberly (126) and Macon (151) rounded out the top five.
There were 11 schools with enough runners for team scores.
Gracie Steele was the top New Haven finisher, placing 33rd in a time of 24:10.80.
Janelle Cronin ran to 40th in a time of 24:56.30.
Sydney Grubb was 44th in 25:29.50, and Emily Delgado followed in 45th at 23:30.50.
Chloe Grater placed 64th in 27:43.60. Haleigh Nieman ended 77th in a time of 28:33.40.