Through the first seven games, the New Haven baseball Shamrocks scored nine runs.
It took just four innings Thursday to surpass that mark.
Despite scoring in each inning, New Haven fell on the road in Four Rivers Conference action at St. James, 19-14.
One of those past games was a 15-0 shutout loss to St. James March 22 during the Four Rivers Conference Tournament.
In Thursday’s game, the Shamrocks (0-8, 0-2) scored in each inning, getting two runs in the first, four in the second, two in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.
However, St. James (4-3, 1-1) countered with three runs in the first, five in the third, one in the fourth, seven in the fifth and three in the sixth.
David Otten led the Shamrocks offensively with four hits, including two doubles.
Emmett Panhorst logged three singles.
Jacob Gerdes clubbed two doubles.
Davis Wilding posted two singles. Andrew Noelke, Reid Lueckenhoff and Michael McFerrin posted one single apiece.
New Haven batters also drew seven walks. Chad Nelson and Lueckenhoff each had two. Panhorst, Otten and Evan Warmbrodt walked once.
Wilding was hit by a pitch. Panhorst added a sacrifice fly.
Panhorst stole three bases and Wilding had two swipes.
Panhorst scored four runs. Wilding crossed the plate three times Otten and Warmbrodt each scored twice. Nelson, Lueckenhoff and Jace Ritchie scored once.
Otten drove in six runs. Noelke had three RBIs and Panhorst chased home two. Gerdes and McFerrin each had one RBI.
For St. James, JV Meurer and Layton Elliott both had four hits. Elliott and Aiden Moffet doubled twice.
Meurer drove in five runs while Elliott had four RBIs.
Luca Giacolone, Meurer and Zachary Keehn pitched for the Tigers.
New Haven is scheduled to return to action Monday at Scotts Corner against Community R-6.
