New Haven’s basketball Shamrocks might not have gone to California with an “achin’ ” in their hearts, but they certainly brought some heartbreak home following a 52-36 season-opening loss.
Led Zeppelin aside, the Shamrocks had difficulties on the road in Moniteau County.
“We did not do a whole lot of good things,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “We really struggled to get into offense early in the game. We finally did get some offense going and looked good for a stretch, but then we started throwing the ball to the other team.”
It wasn’t all bad for New Haven. California led after one quarter, 11-7, and New Haven cut the gap to 19-17 at the half. The Shamrocks tied the game in the third quarter.
“Early in the game, our half court defense was pretty stout, and we made them take some tough shots,” Peirick said. “They scored a bunch of points in transition after our turnovers and turned some offensive rebounds into points as well. We did put a little run on them in the third quarter to tie the game up, but they answered with a six- or seven-point run of their own that involved us missing some good shots, a couple right at the rim.”
Peirick indicated New Haven made inopportune fouls.
“We sent them to the line too much and didn’t get ourselves there enough,” he said.
Sam Scheer led the Shamrocks in scoring with 16 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.
Hunter Tallent netted six points with two assists.
Mitchell Meyer and Logan Williams scored five points apiece. Meyer also had four rebounds, three assists and a steal. Williams added three assists, three rebounds and two blocked shots.
Adam Homeyer and Will Hellmann each scored two points.
Homeyer pulled down two rebounds. Hellmann had two assists.
Charlie Roth added three rebounds, and Andrew Rethemeyer had one.
Overall, Peirick said there’s room for improvement.
“Pretty disappointing, but it is just the first game, and literally every guy we have is in a new role this year, so I suppose it’s going to take some time,” Peirick said.
Indeed, Peirick might be telling himself, “it’s not as hard, hard, hard as it seems.”