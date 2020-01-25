Picking up a pair of big victories, the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks hit the 10-win plateau.
New Haven (10-5) earned a 64-63 win at Wright City Tuesday night. That came right after the Shamrocks topped Hermann for third place at the South Callaway Tournament last Saturday.
“We got out of there by the skin of our teeth,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said about the Wright City win. “But, we’ll always take a road win when we can get them. Wright City is a solid basketball team. They have several guys who are pretty hard to guard. Our kids just fought all game.”
Hermann had been the top seed at the South Callaway Tournament while the Shamrocks were seeded third.
“It was a nice win for us. Its always good to win at least two games in a tournament, and to do it on the winner’s side is even better,” Peirick said. “Hermann is a good basketball team. They challenge you in several different ways. Our kids came out ready to go and did a great job executing our game plan.”
Wright City
Tuesday’s game came down to the end as New Haven came from behind to win.
Wright City led 14-11 after one quarter and 36-30 at the half. It was 48-45 in favor of Wright City going to the fourth quarter.
“We trailed the entire game until Sam Scheer hit a three at the five-minute mark to go ahead 54-51,” Peirick said. “That was a huge shot by him.”
Peirick said New Haven found its offense in the final quarter.
“We hung around and hung around but could never quite reel them in until the fourth quarter,” Peirick said. “In the last five minutes, as the game went back and forth, we got some big buckets from Zach (Groner), Jay (Eichelberger), and John (Liggett).”
Peirick said Liggett came through in the clutch.
“John hit two free throws with 18 seconds left for us to go up one,” Peirick said. “He hit those free throws with their student section screaming at him. He was able to focus and knock them down. On the other end Jay kept their best player from catching the ball and we were able to get them to take a 30-foot fade away at the buzzer.”
Luke Gerlemann led the Shamrocks in scoring with 25 points to go along with eight rebounds and two steals.
Liggett scored 16 points with four assists, four steals and two rebounds.
Groner had 12 points with two rebounds and an assist.
Eichelberger scored four points with five rebounds and one blocked shot.
Scheer had the one basket for his three points. He also pulled down two rebounds.
Owen Borcherding and Dominic Lewis each scored two points. Borcherding added 10 rebounds and one assist. Lewis had one assist and one rebound.
Logan Williams added an assist and a rebound.
New Haven went 20-32 from the free-throw stripe and knocked down four three-point baskets.
“At the end of the day, we played through some mistakes, some bad breaks, and made enough plays down the stretch to beat a quality opponent on the road,” Peirick said. “I’m really happy for our kids. We just fought and never gave in. Different guys stepped up at different moments and we got production from a bunch of guys along the way. It was a good team win.”
Hermann
The Shamrocks turned up the offense last Saturday to beat Hermann, 69-57.
New Haven led 21-15 after one quarter and was up 44-30 at the half. It was 54-41 through three quarters.
“Our kids came out ready to go and did a great job executing our game plan,” Peirick said. “John Liggett was red hot shooting the basketball, and Luke did a nice job putting the ball in the hole as well. Jay shot it well and was aggressive driving the basketball and got to the line a bunch because of it.”
Peirick said New Haven capitalized on certain areas.
“They had a hard time keeping us in front of us and I thought we moved the ball pretty well offensively, especially when they went into a zone,” Peirick said. “As soon as they did that we hit two open corner threes, both on Owen Borcherding assists. Owen did a nice job defensively inside and was tough on the glass. I thought he played really hard. Logan Williams came off the bench and hit one of those corner threes and helped us salt the game away with free throws at the end.”
Liggett was New Haven’s scoring leader with 22 points and he also had four rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Gerlemann posted 19 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Eichelberger scored 16 points, going 8-10 from the free-throw line and hitting two of the seven New Haven three-point baskets. He also had four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Williams closed with seven points.
Borcherding had four points, two assists and two rebounds.
Groner had one point, four assists, four rebounds and a steal.
Jacob Engelbrecht added an assist and a rebound.
New Haven went 20-30 from the free-throw line.
“Zachary Groner was solid defensively and did a nice job being active in our motion and dishing the rock on the offensive end,” Peirick said. “Jacob Engelbrecht and Dominic Lewis gave us some nice minutes off the bench as well. We knew they were going to make a couple runs at us in the second half, but our kids did a nice job limiting their runs and answering with runs of our own.”
Seth Hackmann was Hermann’s scoring leader with 12 points.
Holden Ash and Parker Anderson scored nine points apiece. Schuler Erickson was next with six points.
Conner Coffey and Boyd Phillips each had five points. Trent Anderson and Carter Hemeyer scored four points apiece.
Trent Anderson was Hermann’s rebounding leader with six. Parker Anderson had three assists. Each of the Andersons had two steals.
Hermann hit five three-point shots and went 10-15 from the free-throw line.