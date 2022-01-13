Sam Scheer scored with 10 seconds to play Friday, lifting the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks to a 37-36 home win over Montgomery County.
“Our last possession we didn’t get our first or second looks and we did a nice job not panicking and just running offense,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “Hunter (Tallent) made a really nice pass to Sam on a back door to score with 10 seconds left.”
New Haven improved to 7-5 with the win while the Wildcats dropped to 5-6 for the season.
Scheer’s basket left Montgomery County with one final chance.
“We guarded two different sideline out-of-bounds sets perfectly to close it out,” Peirick said.
“Montgomery is always tough to play against and they got us by about 15 or so earlier this year, so it’s nice to get that win.”
The game was tied after eight minutes, 8-8. Montgomery County led at the half, 23-18, and through three, 30-26.
“We played a really good first four minutes, were mediocre the next 12, and then we were solid again for the last 16 minutes, which is good, because it took all of 31:50 seconds to find a way to win,” Peirick said.
Scheer led New Haven in scoring with 14 points and added seven rebounds and a blocked shot.
Logan Williams closed with 10 points, one assist, one blocked shot, one rebound and one steal.
“Our offense never really looked pretty but it was good enough,” Peirick said. “I thought our offense really got better when Logan Williams got aggressive driving the ball in the second half.”
Peirick said Williams was huge on the defensive side as well.
“Logan made a few huge defensive plays late in the fourth,” Peirick said. “One was a steal and a layup, a blocked shot, and a really smart foul at the rim to save giving up a bucket.”
Mitchell Meyer had seven points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Tallent netted five points with four rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Adam Homeyer added one point and three rebounds.
Charlie Roth had two steals, two rebounds and an assist.
“Defensively, we gave up some easy ones early because we couldn’t figure out how to guard a back screen, and because we turned it over on the other end,” Peirick said. “Logan had a big bucket right before the half to cut their lead to five going into the break.”
Peirick said players contributed other than scoring.
“Mitchell got us started early by being aggressive,” Peirick said. “Hunter and Adam both had big offensive rebounds that they turned into points in the second half. Sam made some tough shots around the rim and rebounded the ball for us all night.
“Charlie Roth and Andrew Rethemeyer made some really big contributions on defense, especially on the very last possession,” Peirick said. “We wouldn’t have won without them coming off the bench and doing their jobs.”
New Haven starts play in the South Callaway Tournament Tuesday. The fifth-seeded Shamrocks play No. 4 South Callaway in the opening round. New Haven will play either top-seeded Vienna or No. 8 New Bloomfield in the second round Thursday.
Montgomery County is one of four possible final-round opponents. The Wildcats are seeded third and open against North Callaway. The other first-round matchup is between No. 2 Hermann and seventh-seeded Calvary Lutheran.