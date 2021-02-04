New Haven may be the Shamrocks, but it felt like it was always Montgomery County holding the four-leaf clover when the two teams met.
That ended Saturday as New Haven (12-6) topped the Wildcats, 61-49, for third place at the Hermann Boys Basketball Tournament.
The teams had seen plenty of each other in recent seasons, both participating not only in the Hermann Tournament each year, but both playing in the South Callaway and Montgomery County events each year as well.
Saturday’s win broke a five-game winning streak for Montgomery County in those head-to-head meetings.
“We are very happy to finally beat those guys,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “They had beaten us five straight times over the last two years. We played very well on both sides of the basketball.”
The Shamrocks jumped out to an early 14-6 lead to end the first quarter and carried that advantage, 29-19, into halftime. After three quarters, the lead stood at 40-33.
“We tried something new defensively and our guys executed the plan very well,” Peirick said. “Logan Williams was tasked with shutting down their stud for most of the game and he did a great job. Our other guys were very alert to where and when they needed to help Logan, and still make sure their guys were guarded and shooters were contested and drives were stopped. I thought we really competed hard on defense with great alertness and communication.”
John Liggett paced New Haven on the offensive end of the floor with 24 points, adding four assists, three rebounds and one steal.
Williams added to his defensive effort with 10 points, including three triples, and made two rebounds.
Sam Scheer put through nine points and grabbed six rebounds.
Zach Groner finished with seven points, two assists and one rebound.
Owen Borcherding notched six points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Jake Engelbrecht posted three points with one assist and one steal.
Matthew Otten scored two points.
Adam Homeyer made one rebound.
The Shamrocks shot 56 percent from the floor.
“Owen and Sam both rebounded it great for us,” Peirick said. “Offensively, we were hard to stop. We got a great shot pretty much every trip and we shot it well too. John had another good day scoring it and getting other guys looks. Logan’s three threes were big for us. Logan and Sam hit back-to-back threes in the fourth right after Montgomery cut our lead to four. Those shots were huge.”
Scoring for Montgomery County were Drake Smith (15 points), Collin Parker (11), Ke’Lyjah Carter (nine), Logan Hutcheson (seven), Ty Leu (three), Keenan James (two) and Ethan Rakers (two).
The Shamrocks played Tuesday at Chamois. Next on the schedule is Friday’s home game with Four Rivers Conference foe Union at 7:30 p.m.