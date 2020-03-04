Thursday night’s game between the New Haven Shamrocks and Linn Wildcats had everything expected from a district semifinal.
In the end, second-seeded New Haven (19-7) nudged past No. 3 Linn, 56-49.
“We are happy to get that win, especially in the fashion that we did,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “Linn is a good basketball team and all year it’s pretty much felt like we were on a collision course with them in the district tournament.”
The game was tied 14-14 after one quarter. New Haven held a 22-19 advantage at the half. The Shamrocks were up 36-29 through three quarters.
“Our kids put together a resilient, gritty, gutsy performance,” Peirick said. “I was very proud of them. Linn is a good basketball team.”
John Liggett was New Haven’s scoring standout, netting 22 points with five assists, three rebounds and three steals. He was perfect from the free-throw line, hitting all 10 of his attempts.
“John Liggett was terrific all night,” Peirick said. “He had several steals in the first half and a couple big and-ones in the second half.”
Owen Borcherding scored 10 points with five rebounds.
“Owen played a great game, battled on the boards all night, hit a couple jumpers and took a charge.”
Luke Gerlemann fought foul trouble and ended with nine points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Also playing with foul trouble was Zach Groner, who closed with six points, three rebounds and one steal.
“Zachary Groner hit some big jumpers for us and was tough on the boards,” said Peirick. “I thought he competed hard defensively, too.”
Jay Eichelberger, Dominic Lewis and Logan Williams scored three points apiece.
“Jay and Luke both played limited minutes,” Peirick said. “Jay took a knee to the knee, and Luke got himself into foul trouble. Logan Williams and Dominic Lewis gave us huge minutes in relief of those two. Dominic hit a huge three late in the game and Logan made some free throws late for us.”
Eichelberger also had one assist and a rebound. Lewis recorded one rebound and one steal. Williams also had two assists, two steals and a rebound.
“Linn changed their offense late to attack Dominic every possession and he held his own,” Peirick said. “Our kids just competed and made plays when they had to.”
Peirick said the Shamrocks took the lead at 18-16 and led for the rest of the game.
“We answered their buckets with buckets of our own for the entire game really, but especially in the second half,” Peirick said.
Peirick said his team showed composure offensively.
“Offensively, we were patient, and didn’t really force anything,” Peirick said. “We took what the defense gave us and finished possessions with great shots and points. We did a great job handling the ball too. I can’t compliment our kids enough on how well they took care of the ball.”
Defense was another matter, however.
“Defensively, we weren’t great to start the game,” Peirick said. “They got too much done in the post for sure and beat us off the dribble a fair amount, but we did do a good job getting to shooters to contest that. We eventually fixed our defense and were tough to score against.”
Peirick said Linn went to the boards hard.
“They are hard to guard and probably even harder to keep off the boards,” Peirick said. “They got some second-chance points, but it wasn’t for our guys’ lack of trying. We were able to get them to turn it over some, John and Dominic did a nice job of stripping their post players when they went to double. We just competed on that end of the floor.”
New Haven lost to Eugene Saturday in the district championship game, 56-38.