After a tournament of déjá vu inspiring opponents in the first two rounds, the Shamrocks ended with an opponent that was a prologue.
New Haven (12-6) ended the 41st annual Hermann Invitational Boys Basketball Tournament Saturday with a 54-40 win against St. Clair (8-6) in the consolation final.
The Shamrocks had started the tournament with rematches against Hermann and Wright City, both of whom New Haven played the previous week. Saturday’s meeting with the Bulldogs was the first of the season between the two Four Rivers Conference rivals, who are slated to square off again on Valentine’s Day in league play.
New Haven opened the game by taking a 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Shamrocks continued to lead, 24-14, at halftime and 37-25 after three periods.
“Our kids played well,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “We shot it well, shared the basketball. We were able to get out in transition a few times. Once we fixed our ball screen defense we were able to guard them pretty well.
“They are a good squad, with several guys who are hard to guard. They caused us some problems driving the ball especially but we were able to close out and challenge shooters and got them to miss some shots.”
There was a marked difference in shooting percentages between the two teams.
“They shot 55 percent from the floor and we shot 32 percent,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “The difference in the game was that they made shots and we couldn’t put the ball in the basket. We ran some good offense and had good looks, we just didn’t finish the play off.”
New Haven’s John Liggett posted a team-leading 14 points and was joined in double figures by teammates Luke Gerlemann (13) and Jay Eichelberger (12).
Gerlemann was a first-team choice for the All-Tournament team. St. Clair’s Chase Walters was selected to the second team.
Owen Borcherding netted nine points, Zach Groner four and Sam Scheer two.
“Having four guys in double figures is pretty cool,” Peirick said. “All of our kids played hard. Owen grabbed some big time defensive rebounds down the stretch and Jay rebounded his tail off all game. Dominic (Lewis) made a couple big effort plays off the bench at the end of the half so we could take a ten point lead into halftime.”
Eichelberger grabbed a double-double in the contest, adding 10 rebounds.
Lewis and Borcherding both finished with five rebounds. Gerlemann added three rebounds, Groner two and Scheer one.
Eichelberger notched five assists. Ligett recorded three assists. Lewis and Gerlemann each added two assists and Matthew Otten one.
Gerlemann picked up two steals. Groner and Lewis each stole one.
Dayton Turner was St. Clair’s lead dog in the contest with 15 points.
Justin Hoffman was next with nine points. Calvin Henry scored seven and Walters five. Wes Hinson and Johnny Kindel each added two points.
“Dayton played very well offensively,” Isgrig said. “He didn’t force anything and took what the defense gave him. Justin shot the ball well from the outside. Credit goes to New Haven. They ran a good offense and made shots when they had the opportunity.”
Turner grabbed five rebounds. Henry and Walters each rebounded four. Hinson and Hoffman grabbed three rebounds apiece. Kindel finished with two rebounds and Blaine Downey pulled down one.
Hoffman led in assists with four. Turner made three assists and Henry and Hinson each added one.
Hoffman grabbed two steals. Zach Bronwe, Henry, Kindel, Turner and Walters all stole one.
The Shamrocks hosted Chamois Tuesday and next play at Union in league play Friday at 7 p.m.
St. Clair hosted Hermann Monday and traveled to Cuba Tuesday. Next up for the Bulldogs is St. Clair’s courtwarming game against Sullivan Friday in a girls-boys doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m.