Owen Borcherding completed three-quarters of a cycle Tuesday to lead the New Haven baseball Shamrocks to a 11-4 home victory over Calvary Lutheran.
“Owen was the offensive star, being a single short of the cycle,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “He has gotten himself into a good place offensively here in our last few games. That’s good for us. We were able to make some plays with some aggressive base running to score a run or two as well.”
New Haven improved to 5-4 with the victory.
Borcherding doubled, tripled and homered in the contest, scoring twice and driving in three runs.
Borcherding also helped defensively.
“Owen chased some fly balls down deep into gaps to help keep Calvary from getting anything going,” Peirick said. “Calvary put the ball in play a lot.”
New Haven scored three runs in the bottom of the first, but Calvary Lutheran took a 4-3 lead in the second.
“We made a couple errors in the second inning that were costly, but after that I thought we did a pretty nice job defensively,” Peirick said.
The Shamrocks responded with two runs in the bottom of the second and added another run in the third.
New Haven scored once in the fourth, once in the fifth and three times in the sixth.
Charlie Roth was the winning pitcher. Over three innings, he allowed four unearned runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out two.
Mitchell Meyer pitched the final four innings, allowing four hits and two walks and fanning five.
“Charlie and Mitchell both pitched well,” Peirick said. “Charlie didn’t have his best stuff, but he went out and grinded for us. Mitchell came in and stayed out of trouble for the most part. Mitchell used a couple pickoffs to get the leadoff men out at first base. That was handy.”
Offensively, Meyer and Matthew Otten each had two hits. Meyer’s hits were doubles.
Jacob Engelbrecht and Emmett Panhorst doubled. Roth and August Panhorst singled.
“Charlie and Mitchell and August all hit balls hard at the plate,” Peirick said.
Engelbrecht and Meyer walked.
August Panhorst was hit by two pitches. Engelbrecht and Roth were hit once.
Meyer, Roth, Borcherding, Otten and Emmett Panhorst stole bases.
Meyer scored three times. Borcherding scored twice. Engelbrecht, Roth, August Panhorst, William Hellmann, Otten and Emmett Panhorst each scored once.
Borcherding drove in three runs. Meyer, Roth and Hellmann each had one RBI.
Alexander Procter, Jesse Jorgensen, Logan Meers and Jonathan Lieb pitched for Calvary Lutheran.
Lieb, Benjamin Hardin and Carter Brooks each had two hits for Calvary Lutheran. Lieb doubled.