The first four minutes were all St. Clair, but the final 28 minutes were mostly New Haven.
The Shamrocks (12-12, 1-5) closed out the home portion of their regular season schedule Tuesday, winning at home against St. Clair (10-12, 1-5), 49-34.
The visiting Bulldogs opened on a 10-0 run. However, the Shamrocks limited St. Clair to just two points in the second quarter and never gave any momentum back after that.
“It was a pretty abysmal start, but a lot of that was St. Clair,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “They executed all their stuff right off the bat. Moving forward, I thought our guys did a much better job of not forcing anything and taking what the defense gave them. We guarded pretty good too. They run good stuff too, but we’re pretty solid defensively, and we take a lot of pride in defense. We really knuckled down.”
St. Clair finished the first quarter with a 12-6 advantage.
“We came out ready to go and the kids executed really well on both sides of the court,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “I thought we guarded (Sam) Scheer really well, but he just made some tough shots. Austin (Dunn) was all over him on some of those and he just made some really tough contested shots.”
New Haven went into halftime ahead by six, 20-14. The Shamrocks ended the third quarter still ahead, 32-23.
Scheer led New Haven with 16 points on the night.
“Sam really shot it great,” Peirick said. “I don’t think he missed, from the field or from the free-throw line.”
Scheer finished 6-6 from the field and 4-4 from the free-throw line, adding seven rebounds.
Adam Homeyer and Mitchell Meyer both contributed nine points.
Homeyer posted five rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Meyer recorded three rebounds and five assists.
Andrew Rethemeyer was next with six points, followed by Charlie Roth’s five and two apiece from Will Hellmann and Logan Williams.
Rethemeyer notched one assist and one block.
Roth grabbed one steal.
Hellmann finished with two rebounds and one block.
Williams posted two assists, one steal and one block.
Dunn put through 12 points to lead the Bulldogs, adding one steal and one assist.
Carter Short finished with eight points, seven rebounds and one steal.
Isaac Nunez netted eight points with four rebounds.
Jordan Rodrigue posted four points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Caleb Walters rounded out the scoring with two points, making one rebound.
Hayden Johnson passed out three assists and made one steal.
Johnny Chapman grabbed one rebound and one steal.
“The score doesn’t reflect it, but I thought our kids played hard, competed and listened,” Isgrig said. “The difference in the game was just they made shots and we had a tough time putting it in the basket.”
The Shamrocks finish the regular season and conference play Friday at Owensville, starting at 7 p.m.
The postseason for Class 2 teams begins Saturday.
St. Clair hosts Pacific Friday in its home finale and final conference game at 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs have another week left in the regular season before the Class 4 district tournaments begin Feb. 26.