The Shamrocks scored the final five runs Monday for a pull-away win.
New Haven baseball (6-7) won on the road at Cuba (6-10), 9-2. The Shamrocks held a 4-2 lead after the first two innings.
Mitchell Meyer struck out five batters and allowed one unearned run on four hits to record the win.
Owen Borcherding struck out five and walked one.
At the plate, Nolen Brown, Matthew Otten and Charlie Roth each recorded two hits.
Brown and August Panhorst each doubled.
William Hellmann, Meyer and Luke Strubberg all singled.
Otten scored three runs.
Brown and Hellmann both crossed the plate twice.
Roth, Panhorst and Jake Engelbrecht each scored once.
Brown drove in two runs. Hellmann, Strubberg and Engelbrecht each picked up an RBI.
Engelbrecht walked twice. Hellmann, Strubberg and Borcherding each drew a walk.
Roth and Engelbrecht stole two bases apiece. Hellmann and Meyer both stole once.
Borcherding made a sacrificial out.