Typically a sweet number, New Haven amassed 16 hits in Monday’s baseball victory.
The Shamrocks (1-0) limited Wellsville (0-1) to just three hits to score a 14-2 win on the road in the season opener.
The hits backed New Haven pitcher Owen Borcherding for 5.1 innings, where he allowed just two runs on the three hits and two walks. Borcherding recorded seven strikeouts.
Mitchell Meyer recorded the final two outs, both strikeouts.
“I thought Owen did a nice job on the mound,” Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “His fastball was good, and his offspeed stuff kept their hitters off balance. Mitchell came in and shut the door in the sixth with 10 pitches to end the game.”
Charlie Roth, August Panhorst and Nolen Brown each had three hits for the Shamrocks.
Jacob Engelbrecht, Meyer and Matthew Otten recorded two hits apiece.
Borcherding connected for one hit.
A double by Engelbrecht was the only extra-base knock.
Meyer, William Hellmann and Panhorst were each hit by a pitch.
Roth scored three runs. Engelbrecht, Meyer, Borcherding and Otten all touched the plate twice. Panhorst, Hellmann and Brown scored one run apiece.
Panhorst’s three runs batted in were a team high. Borcherding, Otten and Brown drove in two runs apiece. Engelbrecht, Roth, Hellmann and Brandon Canania were each credited with one RBI.
“Offensively, we had several guys get big hits with runners in scoring position and had guys moving aggressively on the bases,” Peirick said, “which is something we would like to make a habit of.”
Roth stole three bases. Otten swiped two. Meyer and Brown each stole once.
New Haven got out to a 10-0 lead with five runs in the first inning, two in the second and three in the third.
Wellsville got on the board with both its runs in the bottom half of the third.
New Haven added an additional four runs in the penultimate frame.
New Haven was scheduled to play Thursday at Grandview. Next up for the Shamrocks is a road game Monday at Linn, starting at 5 p.m.