Scoring early and often, the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks started 2021 with a bang Tuesday.
New Haven (7-4) ripped past New Bloomfield (1-9), 66-26.
“It was the way we wanted to come out of the break,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “I thought we worked really hard over the break, but we needed to prove to ourselves that we wanted to be actually good this year and not be content with just playing OK and hopefully winning some games.”
New Haven jumped out to a 20-9 lead after one quarter and was up at the half, 30-17. The Shamrocks held a 58-21 lead after three quarters.
“We finally had everyone in the game competing together for the entire game,” Peirick said. “Everyone had a sense of urgency about them every possession. We finally got a bunch of guys involved in the offense and a bunch of guys looking to score. We got production on each end of the floor off of our bench.”
John Liggett led the Shamrocks in scoring with 17 points. He also had six assists, six steals and one rebound.
Owen Borcherding scored 11 points with two assists and two rebounds.
Zach Groner was next with nine points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Sam Scheer and Logan Williams both scored eight points. Scheer also had one rebound. Williams pulled down three rebounds with an assist, a blocked shot and a steal.
Jake Engelbrecht netted seven points with five steals and two rebounds.
Adam Homeyer, Mitchell Meyer and Matthew Otten each scored two points. Homeyer had three rebounds and a steal. Meyer had three rebounds, two steals and one assist. Otten also had three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
New Haven hit two three-point baskets and went 6-10 from the free-throw line.
“We were able to pressure them into a bunch of turnovers and, even though we didn’t shoot the ball very well from the outside, we were able to get the ball to the rim plenty, in different ways,” Peirick said. “In the third quarter John and Jacob finally hit a couple threes, Zach had a three-point play and we got some transition buckets to really blow it open. We need to keep playing with this sense of urgency and keep competing every single possession without letting up.”