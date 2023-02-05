Taking a drive west on Highway 100, the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks left Osage County satisfied Tuesday.
With the win, the Shamrocks improved to 6-12 on the season. New Haven is looking for its first Four Rivers Conference win as it hosts Union Friday, Owensville next Tuesday and Sullivan Feb. 10.
The contest at Chamois was the last nonconference game on the schedule for New Haven.
Holding the host Pirates to two points in the opening quarter, New Haven was able to break away early. It was 13-2 after eight minutes and 27-7 through 16.
New Haven carried a 42-16 lead into the final quarter.
Andrew Rethemeyer was New Haven’s top scorer with 20 points. He also had two assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Andrew Noelke, fresh from an all-tournament spot at Hermann last week, scored 10 points with eight rebounds and four blocked shots.
Jacob Gerdes ended with six points, six rebounds and a blocked shot.
Emmett Panhorst netted five points. He added seven rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Luke Strubberg, Ryan Steinbeck and Ryan Westermeyer both closed with four points.
Strubberg also had six assists, a rebound and a steal. Steinbeck chipped in with an assist. Westermeyer added four rebounds and a steal.
David Otten and Lane O’Hern both had an assist and a rebound. Chad Nelson had three rebounds and an assist.
