Make it three wins in a row for the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks.
New Haven (11-9) rolled to a 52-20 home win over Chamois Tuesday evening.
“It took us a little while to get going on both ends but we eventually ended up overpowering them,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “They only had five guys, and they always play really hard so we figured we could eventually wear them down.”
It’s the second time this season that the Shamrocks have won at least three games in a row. New Haven’s longest winning streak was four games from Dec. 22 to Jan. 11.
New Haven will try to equal that run Friday in Four Rivers Conference action at Union.
New Haven jumped to a 12-5 lead after one quarter. The Shamrocks were ahead at the half, 30-14, and led through three quarters, 44-16.
“Defensively, we made it really hard for them to score,” Peirick said. “We made them take tough shots and were able to turn them over too.”
Sam Scheer once again was New Haven’s scoring leader. He scored 17 points while hitting three of New Haven’s four three-point baskets. He also had four rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Charlie Roth stepped forward offensively, netting 14 points with four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one blocked shot.
“Charlie had a big game scoring at the rim either off of his own drive or his teammates finding him,” Peirick said.
Andrew Rethemeyer and Adam Homeyer both ended with eight points. Rethemeyer also had seven rebounds and an assist. Homeyer added eight rebounds.
“Andrew got a lot of his scoring done off of offensive rebounds, which is what we ask him to do,” Peirick said. “Adam got to the glass and hit a couple shots from our motion which was nice to see too.”
Emmett Panhorst scored three points with an assist, a rebound and a steal.
Logan Williams scored one point with three steals and an assist.
Mitchell Meyer added a point with two assists and one steal.
David Otten recorded a rebound.
The Shamrocks were 4-6 from the free-throw line.
Peirick said he was happy to see so many players score.
“We have been needing to get more balanced scoring and we finally are getting it, so we need to keep doing that,” Peirick said.