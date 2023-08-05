Two new head coaches will be trying out their new teams at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School when the first week of fall practices begins Monday.
Along with new softball Head Coach Debbie Frank and new cross country Head Coach Brent Woodcock, five head coaches return to their posts for the Knights for another year as Borgia fields seven fall teams.
Dale Gildehaus (football), Daniel Strohmeyer (boys soccer), CJ Steiger (volleyball), Diane Jones (boys swimming) and Michael Pelster (girls golf) are the returnees.
All prospective athletes must have a current physical on file to be eligible for practice and must be registered with the activities office.
Schedules for all teams could be modified for Friday, Aug. 11, or practices added for Saturday, Aug. 12. The annual Luke 18 Retreat takes place Friday, Aug. 11.
Football practices take place on both the turf and practice field from 3-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Sophomores, juniors and seniors will also practice Saturday from 7-9:30 a.m.
Soccer practices will be from 3-5:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday on the grass and turf fields as the Knights look to build on last season’s Class 1 state championship run.
Volleyball freshmen will practice from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday in the Wingbermuehle Activity Center. All other classes will practice from 4:30-7 p.m. at Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gym.
Cross country practices will run from 3-5:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday, starting at the high school track.
Golf practices begin at 3 p.m. and are held at the Franklin County Country Club.
Boys swimming practices take place at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA from 3-5:30 p.m., along with weight room work, also at the YMCA, from 5:15-6 p.m.
