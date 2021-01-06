Seven teams are prepared to start playing in the 41st Annual Union Invitational Girls Basketball Tournament Monday.
This year’s tournament has a modified format as Tournament Director Dan Ridgeway was unable to fill out the bracket for a traditional event.
With only seven teams, one side of the bracket will be run in the traditional style while the other side will consist of a round robin.
Jefferson City is the top seed and the Lady Jays will lead the pool side of the bracket with fourth-seeded St. Clair and No. 5 St. Francis Borgia Regional.
Host Union is the second seed. The Lady ’Cats lead the traditional side of the bracket with No. 3 Southern Boone, No. 6 Ft. Zumwalt North and seventh-seeded Sullivan.
Sullivan is the defending champion, beating Webster Groves for the title last year, 55-43.
Jefferson City won the third-place game last season over Union.
There’s plenty of change in this year’s event. Only five of last year’s teams returned this season. Newcomers are Southern Boone County and Ft. Zumwalt North. Former Union Head Coach Dusty Weiskopf coaches at Ft. Zumwalt North.
Leaving the tournament were Webster Groves, Francis Howell Central and St. Louis KIPP.
Tournament action begins Monday with a pool game between Jefferson City and Borgia at 5:30 p.m.
Union then plays Sullivan at 7 p.m.
In action Tuesday, Southern Boone plays Ft. Zumwalt North at 5:30 p.m. and St. Clair plays Borgia at 7 p.m.
Three games will be played Thursday, Jan. 14, with the consolation semifinal between the Union-Sullivan loser and the Southern Boone-Ft. Zumwalt North loser at 4:30 p.m.
That will be followed by the bracket side semifinal between the Union-Sullivan winner and the Southern Boone-Ft. Zumwalt North winner at 6 p.m.
Jefferson City plays St. Clair in the final pool game at 7:30 p.m.
After the final pool game, the field will be set for Saturday’s final games. The pool will be determined by records. If there is a tie, the first tiebreaker is points differential (maximum of 20 points per game), then least points allowed and most points scored.
Should any tie remain after those tiebreakers have been applied, a coin flip will determine final assignments.
No games are being played Friday, Jan. 15, as it is being reserved as a makeup day in case any games have to be postponed due to winter weather.
The consolation game will be played Saturday, Jan. 16, at 2:30 p.m. It will be followed by the third-place game at 4 p.m. and the title contest at 5:30 p.m.