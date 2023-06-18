More honors have poured in for seven area girls soccer players.
The Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association named its all-state teams this week with seven players honored. That list included four area Class 3 players, two Class 2 players and one Class 1 player. Union led the way with three players honored.
In Class 3, Union freshman goalkeeper Ali Thwing and Washington junior midfielder Avery Lanemann were named to the first team.
Union junior midfielder Mya Minor was selected for the second team while Union senior forward Addison Williford was named to the honorable mention list.
In Class 2, St. Clair senior forward Kennedy Travis was named to the first team.
St. Clair senior forward Izzy Tiepelman was selected for the honorable mention list.
St. Francis Borgia junior forward Madison Lieberoff was selected to the Class 1 first team.
