Former Washington High School Activities Director Bill Browett, who led the school’s entry into the Gateway Athletic Conference, has died.
Services for Browett, 69, will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home in Moberly.
Browett resigned at the conclusion of the 1999-2000 school year after three years as Washington’s activities director. He replaced the legendary Jim Scanlan in the post, which was modified from athletic director to activities director.
Browett came to Washington from Culver-Stockton College, where he had coached baseball and football. His other previous experience included stints at Scotland County and Moberly.
Browett was a proponent of changing conferences from the Four Rivers Conference to the GAC.
“I think moving to the Gateway was something Washington had to do,” Browett told The Missourian in 2000. “The groundwork is here for these programs to take off, someone just needs to step in and steer the horse.”
Browett enjoyed his time at Washington, leaving to accept a job at Troy Buchanan High School. There, he taught physical education and driver’s education while serving as the varsity baseball head coach and an assistant football coach.
Browett’s move was for family reasons. His wife, Jan, and daughter, Ashley, were living in Canton while he was in Washington with his son, Adam.
“Jan and I just felt a new location would help everyone,” Browett said. “We’re looking forward to having our family together again.”
Browett said he enjoyed his time in Washington.
“It’s been a three-year thrill ride for me here at Washington,” Browett told The Missourian in 2000. “There will always be questions and difficult times in anything you do, but Washington High School is in a great position right now. We’ve had a tremendous team effort to get us in this position.”
John Dieckhaus, a longtime coach, succeeded Browett as Washington High School’s activities director.
Bill Deckelman, the current activities director, succeeded Dieckhaus starting in the 2005-06 school year.