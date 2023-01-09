Seniors Natalie Alferman and Celia Gildehaus teamed up to score 31 of St. Francis Borgia’s 56 points Thursday as the Lady Knights prevailed over O’Fallon Christian on senior night, 56-22.
“On senior night, getting a win and seeing us play well always is the goal,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “Natalie Alferman lit it up from the outside and that makes everybody smile. Celia was really working hard on the interior. We’re able to find her easier. When we can get her the ball, we feel she can score a lot for us.”
Borgia improved to 4-7 overall, 3-1 in Archdiocesan Athletic Association play. O’Fallon Christian dropped to 2-9 overall, 0-2 in the league.
Borgia opened up a 13-5 lead after one quarter, but didn’t start to pull away until the second eight minutes. It was 33-10 at the half. Borgia moved to a 45-14 advantage after three quarters.
“The story of the season has been that we don’t shoot that well,” Houlihan said. “We have the right person in the right spot, but it just won’t fall. It’s still early in January. We’ll keep plugging away and hopefully it gets better and easier as we move along.”
Alferman was Borgia’s top scorer with 19 points, including five three-point baskets.
While Alferman took care of the outside shooting, Gildehaus controlled the area around the basket, scoring 12 points on close-range shots.
Clara Nowak was next, netting nine points.
Nine Borgia players found the basket in the game.
Tatum Scheer hit a three-point shot in the fourth quarter and ended with five points.
Haley Vondera also scored from the three-point arc in the fourth quarter for her three points.
Sydney Kessler, Madi Lieberoff, Kate Snider and Mikayla Weber closed with two points apiece.
Kennedy Mosher was the top scorer for the Lady Eagles, netting 16 of her team’s 22 points. She knocked down four three-point baskets.
Borgia hit eight three-point shots and went 4-12 from the free-throw line.
Nicole Schwepker scored the other six points for O’Fallon Christian.
“We really worked over the Christmas break on defense,” Houlihan said. “That’s probably the most they have to improve on. Clara Nowak and Sydney Kessler have been working really hard on getting into better positions and to the right spots.”
Borgia returns to action next Tuesday in the Union Tournament. The Lady Knights are seeded seventh and will face Union at 7 p.m.
“They’re just at a different level than we are right now,” Houlihan said about Union. “It’s going to be a good experience for our younger kids to understand where they can be in a couple of years.”