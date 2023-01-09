Seniors Natalie Alferman and Celia Gildehaus teamed up to score 31 of St. Francis Borgia’s 56 points Thursday as the Lady Knights prevailed over O’Fallon Christian on senior night, 56-22.

“On senior night, getting a win and seeing us play well always is the goal,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “Natalie Alferman lit it up from the outside and that makes everybody smile. Celia was really working hard on the interior. We’re able to find her easier. When we can get her the ball, we feel she can score a lot for us.”