The road to Sedalia makes a stop this week in Washington.
The Senior Legion Zone 1 Tournament starts Thursday. Games will be played at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.
The tournament is running concurrently with the Junior Legion State Tournament, and first-round games will be played Thursday at Borgia.
In the opener, District 8 champion Jefferson City Post 5 plays Ninth District Tournament champion Hannibal Post 55 (Culp) at 3 p.m.
In the 5:30 p.m. game, host Washington Post 218 will take on the NEMO Post 6 Sixers based out of Moberly.
The event moves to Ronsick Field Friday, with the winners of the Thursday games facing off at 10 a.m. The losers of Thursday’s games will play at 12:30 p.m. in an elimination game.
The losers’ bracket final will be played Saturday at 10 a.m. with a championship game to follow at 12:30 p.m.
Should a second championship game be required, it will be played Sunday, with a time to be announced.
The winner advances to the Missouri State Tournament in Sedalia.
There was no state tournament last year as the American Legion called off the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Washington defeated Jefferson City in the 2019 Zone 1 Tournament played in Trenton.