Washington senior Mia Reed is a multitime state medalist in three different sports.
She clinched that distinction Tuesday, March 9, by placing second in the 107-pound weight class at the Class 1 Girls Wrestling State Championships in Independence.
Reed has also earned multiple state medals in the fall cross country season and the spring track season.
“It’s everything I could hope for,” Reed said. “I was really happy. I got my 100 career wins. I’m happy with my performance at state. My teammate, Julia Donnelly, I watched her get on the podium, too. It’s all I could have asked for.”
Donnelly, the fifth-place medalist at 102 pounds, has been Reed’s primary sparring partner on the team. Allison Meyer also placed second in the 117-pound division, and McKenna Deckelman finished one win short of the medal stand at 127 pounds.
Altogether, the Lady Jays accumulated 61 points to finish third in the state, earning the first-ever state team trophy for the Washington wrestling program, girls or boys.
Reed previously finished fourth at 110 pounds last winter as a junior.
“Mia will go out as one of the very best of all time,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “(She’s a) two-time state medalist and one-time finalist. Words cannot describe what she has meant to this program, and yesterday was just another example of that.”
Reed finished 40-6 on the season, but five of those losses, including the state championship match, came against Lafayette undefeated junior Faith Cole, now a three-time state champion.
“Mia was clearly the second-best girl in the state, and girls like Cole don’t come around very often and are quite special. It just happened that she was around the same time Mia was, or Mia would be state champion,” Ohm said. “When all your losses on the season are to the state champ and you get second, it is pretty clear you have separated yourself from the rest of the state.”
The first two times Reed and Cole matched up this season, it was at 112 pounds. However, both dropped down to 107 pounds before the postseason.
That meant Reed would be matched up with Cole at every step the rest of the way. Reed finished second only to Cole in both the district and sectional tournaments.
Early in the state championship match, Cole had Reed in her control, but Reed was able to bend backward and trap Cole underneath her. However, she was unable to get a pin with the move, and Cole eventually won the match by a 16-1 technical fall.
“I knew what was coming,” Reed said. “At first, I was worried she was in my district, sectional and state — I’d see her three times. But then it works out better this way, and I learned how she wrestles, and I was able to prepare that. I knew what was coming and was hopeful that would work, and I got pretty close.”
Although Washington graduates Reed, Meyer and Deckelman from this year’s team, Reed said they have built something that will last.
“I know we’re losing our three seniors, but even our other girls that didn’t make it to state, they’ll be here, and they’ll be ready,” Reed said. “It doesn’t end with just us. I’m proud of them and can’t wait to see what they accomplish.”