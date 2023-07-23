We now know who is going to Sedalia next week for the Missouri Senior Legion State Tournament.
Updated: July 24, 2023 @ 8:36 am
We now know who is going to Sedalia next week for the Missouri Senior Legion State Tournament.
Just where they will fit is still in the air.
The six-team tournament, which starts with four games Monday at Sedalia’s Liberty Park Stadium, will have two representatives from each of the three active zones.
Zone 1’s representatives are Washington Post 218 (32-1) and Pacific Post 320 (19-7).
Representing Zone 2 are Sedalia Post 642 Travelers (36-4) and Oak Grove Post 379 (15-17).
The Zone 4 representatives are Festus Post 253 (24-10) and Jackson Post 158 (9-8).
The tournament expanded from four teams to six this season with all three zone runners-up also advancing. In the past, one zone sent a runner-up on a rotating basis. Last year, Zone 1 had the bonus team, Jefferson City Post 5.
Washington won the Zone 1 title while Sedalia prevailed in Zone 2.
Zone 4 was slated to be settled in Ste. Genevieve Friday night with Jackson needing two wins to unseat Festus.
With an expanded field, the tournament is getting a new timeline as well.
First games will be played Monday with the opener between Pacific and Oak Grove taking place at 10 a.m.
Washington Post 218 plays the Zone 4 runner-up at 1 p.m.
Sedalia and the Zone 4 winner both drew byes for this year’s tournament.
The Pacific-Oak Grove winner will face the Zone 4 champion at 4 p.m.
The Washington-Zone 4 runner-up winner plays Sedalia at 7 p.m.
Four more games are scheduled for Tuesday, starting with the losers of the second and third Monday games facing off at 10 a.m.
The losers of the first and fourth Monday games play at 1 p.m.
The winners’ bracket final will be played at 4 p.m. The winners of the 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. games play each other at 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s action starts with the losers’ bracket final. The Tuesday 4 p.m. loser plays the Tuesday 7 p.m. winner at 1 p.m.
The first championship game will be played at 4 p.m.
If a second championship game is required, it will take place Thursday at 1 p.m.
The state champion will play in the Mid-South Regional in Pelham, Alabama. That tournament starts Wednesday, Aug. 2. The Missouri champion will play the Arkansas champion at 2:30 p.m.
In recent years, the Missouri runner-up has advanced as well, when other states have not been able to field representatives. As the Mid-South state with the most registered programs, Missouri likely would be asked to contribute another squad if an opening occurs.
The regional tournament runs through Aug. 6 with the winner of that moving to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina, Aug. 10-15.
Washington has been named host for the 2024 and 2025 Mid-South Regional Tournaments.
