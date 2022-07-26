Will there be a repeat, a resurgence of a state power, or a completely new winner?
Those are the questions which will be answered in Sedalia this week, where the Missouri Senior Legion State Tournament takes place Tuesday through Thursday at Liberty Park Stadium.
There are many storylines.
• Washington Post 218 (31-6-2) is the defending state champion and is looking to become the first repeat winner since Jefferson City Post 5 in 2017 and 2018.
Washington also has won state titles in 1957, 1989 and 2012.
• Jefferson City Post 5 (21-3-1), the Zone 1 runner-up, is looking for its seventh state title, first since the back-to-back crowns in 2017 and 2018.
• Festus Post 253 (17-15), the Zone 4 winner, has won five previous state titles, including three in a row from 2009-2011.
The best recent Post 253 run was 2019, when Festus finished second to Sedalia Post 642, but won the regional title and advanced all the way to the American Legion World Series.
• St. Joseph Post 11 (19-6) is the lone team without the deep history. Post 11 knocked out last year’s state runner-up Oak Grove Post 179 in the Zone 2 championship, 4-2, winning as the second seed.
The state tournament opens with a 5 p.m. game between St. Joseph Post 11 and Jefferson City Post 5.
The second game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m., pits Washington Post 218 against Festus Post 253.
Jefferson City Post 5
The lone team in District 8, Jefferson City Post 5 has played one other state competitor this season. Post 5 defeated Washington in the winners’ bracket game at the Zone 1 Tournament July 20, 12-4, but Washington won the following day, 14-2 and 5-3, to win the zone title.
Paragould, Arkansas, Post 17 is the only other team to defeat Jefferson City this season.
Being the only team in its district, Post 5 played a variety of tournaments throughout the summer. Among its titles were the CoMo Classic, the Play 9 Sports St. Louis Elite Series Tournament, and the Sedalia Post 642 Wood Bat Tournament.
Post 5 earned the bonus berth at this year’s state tournament. Zone 1 had the rotating extra slot this year.
Top pitchers have been Max Buscher and Chase Schnieders. Buscher pitched against Pacific Post 320 at the Zone 1 Tournament while Schnieders earned the win over Washington.
Top batters are Calen Kruger, Nick Jeffries and Jaden Kolb.
Leadoff batter and shortstop Blake Gentges suffered a hand injury in the final zone game and it’s not known whether it will impact him for the state tournament.
St. Joseph Post 11
If any team is flying under the radar, it’s St. Joseph Post 11.
Post 11 hasn’t received much press this season, even from its hometown newspaper. It opened the season with two wins in the Walkoff Wood Tournament, beating Karlin Baseball academy and Wamego.
St. Joseph played in a tournament in Springfield, falling to Kickapoo in the title game.
Of the 23 games it played, 12 were played against three teams, Blue Springs Post 499/Fike, Oak Grove Post 379 and Sedalia Post 642. Another game against Fike was started, but not completed.
St. Joseph won the Zone 2 Tournament with wins over Post 499/Fike (10-0), Sedalia (14-8) and Oak Grove (4-2).
On the mound, St. Joseph looks to a pair of 5-0 pitchers to lead the staff. Bronco Whitt (5-0, 2.06) and Korbin Lamb-Bodde (5-0, 0.58) are the aces.
Post 11 also can turn to Conner Bell (2-0, 2.40), Garret Farrell (2-1, 2.69), Brock Steggall (1-1, 3.11), Cooper Loe (1-2, 2.91) or Derek Sprague (1-0, 1.40) to start a game.
Bryson Brown is the team’s hottest hitter at .500 over 22 at-bats.
Logan Miller, .390, has one of the team’s two home runs. Bell has hit the other one.
Also hitting .348 or better are Zayne Ulmer (.389), Matthew Caudill (.385), Loe (.375), Rawlins Brant (.370), Keaton Mudd (.369) and Bell (.348).
Also, Sprague hits .310 and Steggall is a .298 batter. Ro Dicamillo is a .290 batter.
Festus Post 253
The only team to win three consecutive titles (going back to 1960), Festus Post 253 remains a feared team at the state level.
The District 13 runner-up, Festus found its form in the Zone 4 Tournament hosted by Eureka Post 177 at Ballwin Athletic Association.
Post 253 opened by beating Eureka, 10-2. Next, it edged Ste. Genevieve Post 150 in a rematch of the District 13 title game.
After nudging past Jackson Post 158 in the winners’ bracket final, 7-6, it held off Ste. Genevieve Saturday to win the Zone 4 title, 9-8.
While this Festus team is just 17-15, it has peaked in the playoffs.
Festus and Washington have two common opponents. Both have beaten Ballwin Post 611. Festus beat Eureka Post 177 while Washington split with that team.
Nate Moore has started seven games for Post 253 this season, posting a 1.47 ERA. He leads the team with 47 strikeouts over 38 innings.
Dylan Black has five starts with a 2.53 ERA.
Gabe King also has five starts with a 5.62 ERA.
Jackson Gross, Nathaniel Pruneau, Connor Hulsey, Cody Gibson and Canyon Stout also have started games this season.
Samuel Stokes leads Festus in batting at .393 over 89 at-bats. Stokes and Laine Axtetter (.392) are tied for the team lead in doubles with seven.
Axtetter has two home runs to tie for the team lead with Jaxin Patterson (.387).
Other batters over .300 are King (.367), Gavin Hite (.333), Black (.317), Gibson (.308) and Gross (.301).
Washington Post 218
Kent Getsee’s defending state champions advanced as the Zone 1 winner. Washington also went unbeaten through the Ninth District this season and won its own Firecracker Tournament title.
Post 218 also made the playoffs in both the Ballwin Baseball Battles Cancer Senior Legion Tournament presented by Royal Banks of Missouri and the Terre Haute Sixth Annual John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational events.
Morgan Copeland (7-2, one save, 2.31) and Gavin Matchell (6-1, 2.96) are potential top starters for Post 218, but Getsee has a number of players with pitching ability to call upon.
Brady Hanneken (2-2, 2.67) also was a regular starter during the season.
Sam Turilli (5-0, 0.56) won two games during the zone tournament.
Sam Paule (2-0, one save, 2.33) was one of Washington’s top arms during the playoff run last year.
Overall, 16 players have pitched for Post 218 this season.
The roster includes two members of the Post 218 Junior Legion state championship team, Grant Trentmann and Reagan Kandlbinder.
However, both are on four days of rest following the Junior State Tournament. Kandlbinder can pitch again Thursday while Trentmann can’t throw until Friday.
Among regular hitters, Paule leads the way with a .451 average, which includes 11 doubles, two triples and a home run.
Matchell leads the team in home runs (four) and RBIs (40). He is hitting .394.
Turilli is next at .383 with 10 doubles. He leads the team with 48 runs scored.
Aden Pecka checks in at .367 while Jacob Weidle hits .365.
Dane Eckhoff is hitting at a .345 clip and he’s tied for the team lead in triples (two) with Paule and Matchell.
Other regulars hitting over .300 are Ryan Weidle (.343) and Tanner McPherson (.320).
The tournament winner advances to the Mid-South Regional in Pelham, Alabama, Aug. 3-7. The Missouri champion will play the Alabama winner Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 4 p.m. The tournament takes place at Bobby Hayes Stadium in Pelham.