The Post 218 Seniors are going back to Sedalia.
Washington will be one of four teams vying for a state title after advancing through the Zone 1 Tournament this past weekend at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Liberty Park in Sedalia will play host to the four-team field, which also includes Gladstone Post 626, Cape Girardeau Post 63 and Oak Grove Post 379.
Post 218 plays Gladstone in the first game Thursday at 5 p.m., followed immediately by the Cape Girardeau-Oak Grove matchup at 7:30 p.m.
This marks the third consecutive trip to the state tournament for Post 218 after a pair of third-place finishes in 2018 and 2019. There was no state tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Two teams come out of Zone 2 — Oak Grove and Gladstone.
Post 379 held off Gladstone, 6-5, in Saturday’s Zone 2 championship game.
This is reportedly the first zone title for Oak Grove since 2005.
Oak Grove rolls into the state tournament on an eight-game winning streak, including sweeping the zone tournament field with additional wins against Sedalia Post 642 and St. Joseph Post 11.
Cape Girardeau (16-12) slugged its way to the Zone 4 title by scoring 11 runs before making their first out on the way to a 16-9 victory over Jackson Post 150 in Sunday’s zone championship game.
Three games will be played in the second day of play Friday, after which two teams will be eliminated.
The winners’ bracket final begins Friday’s action at 1 p.m.
The teams that come out on the losing end of Thursday’s games then play at 3:30 p.m.
The loser of Friday’s first game then plays the winner of the second matchup in the losers’ bracket final at 6 p.m.
The championship round begins at 1 p.m. Saturday with a winner-take-all championship game at 3:30 p.m. if no unbeaten teams remain.