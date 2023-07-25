Sedalia Post 642 made sure the first team out of the Missouri Junior American Legion State Tournament wasn’t them.
Post 642 (31-7) eliminated the host team, Blue Springs Post 499 Fike (10-28) Friday, 2-0, in the losers’ bracket semifinal at the Hidden Valley Sports Complex in Blue Springs.
The win sent Sedalia to the losers’ bracket final where they finished third after a loss to Washington Post 218.
Sedalia scored both of the only two runs against Fike in the bottom of the second inning, one on a dropped third strike and the other on a throwing error during a steal attempt.
Gabriel Berry was the winning pitcher with a complete game shutout. In seven innings, he struck out 12 batters and limited Fike to two hits and one walk, though he did hit two batters.
Elliott Nieters had two of the five Sedalia hits in the contest.
Nieters doubled, singled and scored.
Corbett Tanner singled and scored.
Jayden Archibeque and Caden Homan each singled. Talon Timmermeier stole a base.
Mac Rogan pitched all six innings for the host team. He allowed two unearned runs on five hits and five strikeouts.
Charles Clemmerson and Wyatt Hephner each singled for Fike.
Jackson Bieri drew a walk.
Spencer Chambers and Hayden Hughes were hit by pitches.
