It’s the last stop on the road to Jefferson City.
The track sectionals arrive Saturday. For local teams, that means a home meet for Washington, which is hosting the Class 5 Section 2 meet, and another road trip for Union, Pacific, St. Clair and St. Francis Borgia Regional.
Union, Pacific and St. Clair are all three headed to Camdenton, though St. Clair won’t be competing against either the Wildcats or the Indians.
Camdenton is hosting both the Class 4 Section 3 and Class 3 Section 3 meets simultaneously. Union and Pacific both compete in Class 4 and St. Clair in Class 3.
Borgia sends its state hopefuls to the Class 3 Section 2 meet at Montgomery County.
Washington plans to begin the Class 5 Section 2 meet at 9:30 a.m., starting with a select group of field events and the 3,200-meter run. However, no other running events are scheduled to start before 11:30 a.m.
Other schools coming to Washington include Christian Brothers College (boys only), Eureka, Francis Howell, Kirkwood, Lafayette, Wentzville Liberty, Marquette, Parkway South, Parkway West, Battle, Ft. Zumwalt North, Ft. Zumwalt South, Ft. Zumwalt West, Hickman, Holt, Rock Bridge, Timberland and Troy.
The meets in Camdenton are both scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Additional teams in Class 4 will include Camdenton, Fulton, Helias Catholic, Marshfield, Rolla, Sullivan, Tolton Catholic (girls only), Bolivar, Carl Junction, Hillcrest, Logan-Rogersville, McDonald County, Monett, Nevada, Webb City and Willard.
Joining St. Clair in the Class 3 sectional will be Ava, Buffalo, Cuba, Fair Grove, Mountain View Liberty, Mountain Grove, Osage, Owensville, Salem, St. James, Strafford, Willow Springs, Aurora, Cassville, Clever, East Newton, El Dorado Springs, Hollister, Lamar, Mt. Vernon, New Covenant Academy (girls only), Reeds Spring, Seneca and Springfield Catholic.
In Montgomery County, field events will begin at 9 a.m. and running events at 10 a.m.
Also there will be Bayless, Bowling Green, Gateway Science Academy, Hermann, Lutheran South (boys only), Maplewood, MICDS (boys only), Priory (boys only), Ursuline (girls only), Villa Duchesne (girls only), Visitation Academy (girls only), Westminster Christian Academy, Whitfield, Winfield, Wright City, Blair Oaks, Boonville, California, Centralia, Eldon, Fatima, Hallsville, Macon, Missouri Military Academy (boys only), Montgomery County, North Callaway, Southern Boone and Versailles.
New Haven and the rest of Class 2 held their state meet at Jefferson City’s Adkins Stadium Friday, with Class 1 to follow Saturday.