It’s a 2-0 start to the season for the Pacific soccer Indians.
Pacific assured itself of one of the top two spots in the Festus Tournament Wednesday by knocking off the host team (0-2) in the second night of the four-team round robin event, 6-1.
The win came 24 hours after a 9-1 season-opening victory for Pacific over University City in the first round of the tournament.
The Indians scored a pair of goals in the first half and went into the intermission against Festus with a 2-0 lead.
"Great collective effort all around," Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said.
While the Tigers got on the board in the second half, Pacific overwhelmed the Tigers with four goals over the final 40 minutes.
Trevor Klund netted a hat trick for Pacific and added one assist.
Ayden Biedenstein, Aaryn Curry and Jacob Turner also notched goals for the Indians.
Logan Hanna, Sach Wolf and Curry were each credited with an assist.
Stephen Darden scored Festus’ lone tally, assisted by goalkeeper Matt Martin.
Martin recorded 14 saves in the net.
Pacific’s goalkeeping statistics were unavailable at print deadline.
The Indians faced Saxony Lutheran (2-0) Thursday for the tournament title, taking place after The Missourian’s early print deadline.
Pacific returns home next week to host its own tournament. The Indians play Washington in the first round Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.
