They enjoyed it so much the first night, they came back for one more pull.
A total of 40 tractors pulled in Saturday’s Illinois Tractor Pulling Association (ITPA) event Saturday at the Washington Town & Country Fair.
Many were back for a second night after also pulling in Friday’s Pro Pulling League Western Series and ITPA event.
The ITPA held two classes on action Friday but expanded to six classes Saturday.
The returning classes included the 8,500-pound limited pro stock tractors and 10,000-pound pro stock tractors.
10-000-pound pro stock tractors
It was a big weekend for Rodney Schnitker, who repeated Friday night’s 10,000-pound win with a second victory Saturday. He improved by 17 feet from Friday’s pull of 344.08 feet to end Saturday with a distance of 361.47 feet.
Braden Shramek placed second with a pull of 348.25 feet. Third place went to Dennis Schnitker at 323.5 feet.
9,500-pound limited pro stock tractors
Danny Barker was the class winner at 9,500 pounds with a pull of 340.6 feet.
Second place went to Cherie Rogier at 337.09 feet, and Jarrod Wortmann placed third with a distance of 327.21 feet.
8,500-pound limited pro stock tractors
Wayne Tedder improved on his fourth-place finish in the 8,500-pound class Friday by taking first place Saturday. Tedder turned in a pull of 321.58 feet.
Jason Zumbahlen moved up from seventh place Friday to take second with a pull of 320.36 feet. Mike McCurdy placed third at 318.61 feet.
6,000-pound super stock tractors
Kurt Kesler was the only entry in the 6,000-pound super stock tractor class, turning in a winning pull of 301.47 feet.
5,800-pound modified tractors
Dylan Frerking took top honors at 5,800 pounds, pulling the sled 318.97 feet.
Bill Bales finished second in 317.27 feet, and Glenn McMunn rounded out the top three at 313.66 feet.
1,950-pound mini rod tractors
In the smallest weight class, T.J. Turner placed first on Turner Loose with a pull of 331.9 feet.
Jay Butson and his tractor, American Ethanol, placed second at 323.53 feet. Zach Jasper ended third at 323.26 feet.