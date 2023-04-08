Despite an immediate St. Clair goal, Sullivan’s soccer Lady Eagles scored their first conference win Tuesday.
Sullivan (6-3-1, 1-1) recovered from the initial strike to defeat the Lady Bulldogs (6-3, 1-2) in Sullivan, 3-2.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Despite an immediate St. Clair goal, Sullivan’s soccer Lady Eagles scored their first conference win Tuesday.
Sullivan (6-3-1, 1-1) recovered from the initial strike to defeat the Lady Bulldogs (6-3, 1-2) in Sullivan, 3-2.
Lucy Moore staked St. Clair to a 1-0 lead in the first minute of play.
“Lucy Moore and Audrey Declue hit the ball at basically the same to get us a lead,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We gave up the next two to fall behind, 2-1.”
DeClue was credited with the assist on the initial score.
St. Clair found an equalizer just before the intermission.
“Kennedy (Travis) played a ball in to Izzy (Tiepelman) who finished with less than a second left on the clock,” Isgrig said. “We had the wind at our back in the first half but didn’t play the way we are capable of.”
Cambria Pohlman and Jada Adams scored the first half goals for the Lady Eagles.
Hayli Venable and Emily Willman were each credited with an assist.
Pohlman netted the deciding goal midway through the second half, driving in a 25-yard free kick to complete a brace.
Sullivan goalkeeper Maria Schatzl posted nine saves for the Lady Eagles.
St. Clair’s Joey Jesionowski stopped eight shots.
“We created a ton of chances in the second half but couldn’t tie it up,” Isgrig said. “We didn’t compete the way we needed to in the first half. We created more chances than they did in the game but they capitalized on their chances. In the second half, I thought we played better than we did in the first half, but the scoreboard didn’t reflect that. Sometimes that happens in soccer.”
St. Clair continued league play Thursday at St. James and will play at the Hillsboro Tournament next week.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.