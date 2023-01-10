The Lady Bulldogs and Lady Jaguars went round and round on St. Clair’s home court Thursday.
When the music stopped, Seckman (5-5) claimed the winners’ seat, knocking off the Lady Bulldogs (2-8), 40-35.
After one quarter, Seckman held a slight 11-9 advantage.
Things were knotted up at 23-23 going into halftime.
Seckman moved back in front at the end of the third period, 31-30.
A 9-5 final quarter for the visitors clinched the win.
Vada Moore netted a team-leading 12 points for St. Clair in the contest, adding four rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Sicily Humphrey tallied five points, including one triple. She picked up one steal and one block.
Emma Talleur posted five points, seven rebounds and one steal.
Emma Thompson finished with four points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Charlie Coello recorded three points, four rebounds and one assist.
Ava Brand put up three points along with six rebounds and three steals.
Grace Moore got three points, three rebounds and one steal.
The Lady Bulldogs play at the Union Tournament next week where they are the No. 8 seed, starting against top seed Jefferson City in the first round Monday at 5:30 p.m.
