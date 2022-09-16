After dropping the first set, Pacific battled back to win two in a row, but visiting Seckman had a comeback of their own in mind.
Seckman (8-4-1) won the final two sets to knock off the Lady Indians (4-5) in volleyball action at Pacific Monday, 25-20, 25-27, 12-25, 25-17, 15-9.
“I thought we had a lot of great things happen last night, but unfortunately couldn’t pull it off,” Pacific Head Coach Joe Brammeier said. “I thought our hitters played really well. They were aggressive at the net and on out of systems. We battled point for point against them the first two sets then everything started clicking in the third set when we won 25-12. Then unfortunately in the first part of the fourth set, our libero got injured and we were unable to replace her.”
Libero Kamryn Bukowsky posted 26 digs before her exit.
Megan Langenbacher picked up 11 digs.
Kaitlyn Payne notched 23 digs, 12 kills and one block.
Caroline Tomlinson finished with 12 kills, 10 digs, one block and one ace.
Annie Tomlinson notched three kills, one block and two aces.
Erin Brooks added eight kills and one block.
Carrison Tesar made five digs and four kills.
Baylee Moore finished with five kills and two blocks.
Averi Parker passed out 21 assists and made 13 digs.
Miah Bonds made 15 assists and 10 digs.
Olivia Moore was credited with one assist.
Jamison Spreck made 15 kills to lead Seckman to the win.
Katie LaMontagne recorded 39 assists.
The Lady Indians remain home Thursday to host Whitfield at 6:15 p.m.