By the narrowest of margins, the New Haven girls basketball season ended Wednesday night.
Scotland County (21-5) edged the Lady Shamrocks (10-14) in the Class 2 sectional round in New Haven, 48-45.
“It was a tough game,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “We played our hearts out. I’m not disappointed in our effort at all. They hit some big shots that, according to their stats, they don’t normally hit. That’s why you play the game. Our effort was really good all night long.”
Scotland County will host Eugene (15-6) Saturday in the Class 2 quarterfinals.
“This was a great atmosphere tonight,” Peirick said. “Both student sections were great. This is the way basketball should have been all year long. We just came up short. That’s a very good basketball team over there. They’re scrappy, and they get after you on defense. I couldn’t ask for a better effort, especially in the last two weeks.”
New Haven had chances late in the game to either take the lead, or to tie the game.
In the final 15 seconds, Peyton Sumpter got her shot from in front of the bench, but the ball was partially blocked, and Peirick felt she was fouled.
“I thought it was going in,” Peirick said. “I also thought she fouled, but that’s not my call. I’m a coach, not a ref. The shot is what we called out of the timeout. Mackenzie was gong to drive, and if she got to the basket, fine. If not, she was going to kick it. I was perfectly fine with that shot.”
After New Haven was forced to foul, Mackenzie Wilson had a long three-point shot attempt bounce off the front of the rim. Scotland County was able to secure the ball and the win.
Wilson was New Haven’s scoring leader with 18 points. She was the only New Haven player to score in each quarter.
Wilson hit two of New Haven’s six three-point shots and went 6-8 from the free-throw line. New Haven was 15-19 from the stripe as a team.
Sumpter was next with 14 points, including four three-point baskets.
Ellie Westermeyer netted four points.
Hannah Rethemeyer scored three points.
Madison Langenberg, Natalie Covington and Jessica Underwood each ended with two points.
Hannah Feeney led Scotland County with 15 points. She hit two of the seven three-point baskets for the Lady Tigers.
Kylee Stott was next with nine points.
Aayla Humphrey scored eight points.
Morgan Blessing and Emiley Dial both ended with six points. Alaynna Whitaker added four points.
Scotland County went 9-16 from the free-throw line.
Scotland County scored first, getting a pair of free throws from Stott 25 seconds into the game.
However, it wasn’t long before New Haven asserted itself.
Sumpter knocked down three three-point shots as New Haven took a 16-10 lead after eight minutes.
In the second quarter, New Haven hit a couple of scoring droughts.
“That’s a tribute to their defense,” Peirick said. “They were playing really hard defense. They were switching anytime someone would screen, and that made it tough to get wide-open looks at the basket. You’ve got to hand it to them. They played great defense and made it hard for us to score.”
Scotland County caught up and the teams traded the lead. Scotland County scored the final seven points of the half. With the game tied at 22-22, Stott and Feeney hit baskets in the final 53 seconds to give the Lady Tigers a 26-22 lead at the half.
Scotland County led for most of the third quarter before Wilson drove to the basket, scoring, to make it 31-30. That score held for over a minute, until Humphrey hit a three-point basket at the buzzer to give Scotland County a 33-31 advantage after three quarters.
“They hit a big three at the end of the third quarter, and we gave up some second-chance points in the fourth quarter,” Peirick said. “We fouled, and they made free throws.”
New Haven stayed within striking distance throughout the fourth quarter. A pair of Underwood free throws with 7:01 to play tied it at 33-33.
New Haven got a three from Wilson to tie it. She knocked down two free throws with 4:39 to play to give New Haven its first lead of the fourth quarter, 38-37.
However, the Lady Shamrocks hit another drought soon after that and Scotland County was able to extend the lead to six points, 46-40.
New Haven fought back. Sumpter hit a three-point shot with 2:03 to play, cutting the lead in half, 36-33.
Sumpter was fouled with 1:04 to play, and she hit both free throws to chip the gap to 46-45.
New Haven’s Rethemeyer came up with a steal in the lane, but the Lady Shamrocks were not able to make it pay off.
Blessing got a steal at the other end, and Scotland County called a timeout with 30.8 seconds to play.
New Haven fouled with 20.1 seconds to go, but Stott missed the first free throw, and the second was ruled out on a lane violation.
That set up New Haven’s preferred shot. After Scotland County recovered the ball, New Haven fouled again. Feeney hit both free throws with 6.9 seconds to play.
New Haven rushed down and tried to tie it, but the shot bounced away, and Scotland County advanced.
“We battled all night long,” Peirick said. “I’m not disappointed in the way we battled. We gave it everything they had. They’re a good team.”
New Haven graduates five seniors, Grace Faris, Langenberg, Westermeyer, Caroline Otten and Rethemeyer.
Peirick knows it will take hard work before next season to approach the same levels.
“We’ve got juniors and sophomores who are coming up, and I’m sure we’ll be battling again,” Peirick said.