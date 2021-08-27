Tallying 13 hits, the Pacific softball Lady Indians were able to score 10 times Friday in a preseason jamboree.
Playing at Seckman, the Lady Indians outpointed Festus in a four-inning exhibition, 3-1, but fell to the host team, 16-10.
Senior Bella Walker continues to provide thump in the middle of the batting order with seven career home runs to her credit.
Walker swatted a two-run dinger to center field in the first inning against Festus and then went 2-2 with two doubles and two runs batted in against Seckman.
Brooklynn Kittrell went 2-3 in the exhibitions with two doubles, a stolen base, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Trinity Brandhorst went 3-4 with a double, three runs scored and a stolen base.
Briauna Swinford doubled.
Hannah Duggan singled twice, stole a base and scored twice.
Molly Prichard was hit by a pitch, stole two bases, scored and drove in a run.
Ilexia Wallace singled, scored and drove in a run.
Jaylynn Miller scored and drove in a run.
Isabelle Triplett and Lily Marshall each drew a walk.
In the circle, Miller and Brandhorst handled pitching duties.
Miller allowed one run on two hits and two walks, striking out two against Festus.
“Jaylynn Miller pitched four solid innings and the defense behind her played well with so many new faces in the line up,” Head Coach Tonya Lewis said.
Brandhorst faced Seckman and struck out four but allowed 10 earned runs on 10 hits and four walks.
“(She) struggled to find her rhythm in the first inning,” Lewis said. “Our defense behind her allowed a couple of runs on some errors, but it really allowed us to learn a lot about what we need to work on moving forward. Overall, I was impressed with how our young team performed.”
Pacific opens the regular season Friday at the Sullivan Peoples Bank Back to School Classic. The Lady Indians will face Northwest, De Soto and Logan-Rogersville in Pool C play starting at 10:15 a.m.