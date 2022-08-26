Traci Dewert’s Union softball Lady ’Cats proved they can play with the bigger schools.
But, can they score runs?
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Traci Dewert’s Union softball Lady ’Cats proved they can play with the bigger schools.
But, can they score runs?
Union, 8-17, tied one scrimmage at Friday’s Francis Howell Jamboree and lost two. The tie was 2-2 against the host. The losses were 1-0 to Lindbergh and Lafayette.
Dewert used a variety of players in the three scrimmages. Each went three innings.
Pitching and defense seemed to be a strength. Fallyn Blankenship pitched the first two innings against Lindbergh while Camren Monkman threw the final inning.
Blankenship gave up the run, unearned, and struck out four. Monkman struck out two in her inning.
Union was held to one hit, by freshman Ali Thwing.
In the tie with Francis Howell, freshman Emma Roberts threw two innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits over two innings. She struck out three.
Monkman pitched a scoreless third inning.
Freshman Alexa Lause and Thwing scored the runs for the Lady ’Cats. Thwing also had an RBI.
Junior Brooklynne Anderson posted a triple. Thwing doubled and Lause singled.
In the final scrimmage, Blankenship went the distance, allowing one run on two hits and three walks. She struck out three.
Blankenship and Anderson singled. Lause and freshman Ashlyn Blankenship walked.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.