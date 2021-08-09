In a battle of the tractor brands, only Oliver claimed more than one victory Saturday at the Washington Town & Country fair.
A total of 53 tractors were entered among six separate weight classes at the annual field tractor pull, drawing area farmers to the Motor Sports Arena to test their machinery.
Competitors driving Oliver tractors won both the 7,501-9,500-pound and 11,501-13,500 weight classes. Drivers of John Deere, Ford, International Harvester and White brands each won one class.
Class A
Weighting in below 6,000 pounds, Dave Bauer’s John Deere 210 was the champion of the lightest weight class with a mark of 247.89 feet.
Brian Ley’s Oliver 88 finished second with a pull of 235.94.
Third place went to Ryan Miller on a 1955 Super 88 at 235.45.
Class B
Ford’s big win came as Brendon Kloppe pulled the sled 244.65 feet in his Ford 7740 to top the 6,001-7,500-pound weight class.
Loren Unger’s White field boss 270 claimed second place with a mark of 237.09.
Cole Maune’s Oliver 1650 placed third at 232.24.
Class C
Mike Schwoeppe’s Oliver 1850 carried him to first place in the 7,501-9,500-pound class with a pull of 241.31 feet.
Layne Fries and his Oliver 1850 diesel finished second with a mark of 235.41.
Third place went to Terry Meyer on an Allis-Chalmers 200 at 226.38.
Class D
Nathan Hellmann’s International Harvester 1086 pulled the sled 254.78 feet to take first place in the 9,501-11,500 pound weight class.
Bob Ley and his Oliver 1955 posted a distance of 240.81 to finish second.
Lane Kohlusch pulled the sled 228.55 feet on his International Harvester 1206, placing third.
Class E
Brian Ley’s Oliver 1955 claimed the clinching win for the brand in the 11,501-13,500-pound class with a pull of 273.86 feet.
Ian Holt’s International 1086 finished second at 249.12.
Gerard Kessler’s John Deere 4450 took third at 247.79.
Class F
The heavyweight crown goes to the White 2-135 of Jacob Scwoeppe with a distance of 272.5, winning the 13,501-17,000-pound class.
Justin Kessler’s John Deere 7710 finished at 259.91 for second place.
Jason Kessler and his John Deere 7730 placed third with a pull of 256.51.