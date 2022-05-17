For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s Scanlan Stadium was the site of a girls soccer upset Wednesday.
St. Francis Borgia Regional (4-14-2) got a 38-yard free kick from freshman Abby Schutte with 4:57 remaining in the first overtime to defeat the Washington Lady Jays (9-11), 2-1.
“It’s really nice to get that win, especially against a crosstown rival,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “More importantly, it’s a district opponent. We lost to them earlier in the season. To even it out, one win apiece, is a good feeling for our girls going into the district tournament.”
Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said the effort was there for his team.
“I thought we played hard,” Fischer said. “I just thought we didn’t play very smart. Some of that credit goes to the team we played against. They made the plays to win. They got the foul late and the Schutte girl put a heck of a ball into the net. It was a mirror image of the Ft. Zumwalt North game. It’s something else we have to learn from.
“All of the credit belongs to them (Borgia),” he said. “They came out and wanted it more. They outplayed us for big parts of the game. They could have hung their heads when we took the lead, but they kept fighting. I don’t think we fought hard enough as a group of 11 kids.”
Borgia last defeated Washington April 13, 2015. Since that time, Washington went 12-0-1 with 11 victories in a row over the Lady Knights.
The win came after Washington shut out the Lady Knights at the same venue during the Blue Cat Cup April 28, 2-0.
Washington shocked Union (14-3-1) last Friday there, 1-0.
“I hope this builds confidence,” Severino said. “We’ve talked a lot at practice at building up from the back and moving off the ball. I could see that throughout the entire game. I’m happy that we got the win, but I’m more excited that I’m seeing the improvements I’ve been looking for.”
Schutte, who was denied a goal during the first Borgia-Washington meeting, was handed a chance midway through the first overtime session. She shot from the middle of the pitch, 38 yards out, dropped under the crossbar and over Washington’s Nora Mendoza for the game-winning goal.
“I’m happy that Abby got her goal,” Severino said. “I’ve told her all season that any time we get a free kick, it’s hers. If we’re at a good distance, she’s got the green light to go for goal. She places the ball really well. Those lob shots are really hard for goalies to defend. That was the best shot for her to get off. She made a really good decision on how to take that free kick.”
The win was Borgia’s first since April 19, when it won 8-0 at Owensville.
Each side scored in the first half.
Washington netted the game’s first goal on something of a mishit corner kick.
Washington’s Jersey Tinsley was not happy with her restart, which went off net on the ground, but it played right to Addison Vodnansky, who stepped into a shot that beat Borgia goalkeeper Leah Chilton, putting Washington up by a goal.
Mendoza stepped up and stopped Borgia’s Audrey Richardson on a breakaway with 19:40 to go in the half.
“The Richardson girl has got a heck of a lot of speed and we tried to make her go to her left,” Fischer said. “On the save Nora made, it was phenomenal.”
However, just 3:29 later, after a mandated water break, Richardson was able to put the ball past Mendoza to equalize the game.
“That was awesome,” Severino said. “If we don’t score then, we don’t have any momentum going into the second half and we’re still trying to dig out of a hole. For her to get us out of that earlier in the game was a very big positive for us.”
The score remained tied at the half. Both teams created scoring chances, but neither was able to capitalize.
Washington’s Madison Moore had her shot go wide and Borgia had multiple shots hit high of the mark.
Washington also had to overcome adversity. Two players, Avery Lanemann and Vodnansky, were hit in the face with the ball. Lanemann had to be treated for a bloody nose.
Vodnansky and Brooke Owens had to leave the game for leg injuries and both teams were forced to dig into their benches for depth in the heat.
“We lost a lot of kids, but it’s Game 20,” Fischer said. “The last time we played them, they had some of their kids out. You can make excuses, or you can have the next kid step up. We didn’t have any kids step up tonight.”
Severino credited Chilton.
“She’s missed quite a bit of time due to illness, but to get her back and get her minutes, getting her to play as well as she did, is another boost going into the district,” Severino said. “Now we’ve got Maddie (Lammert) and we’ve got Leah and both have been playing pretty well. To have both of them to play off of is good.”
Severino said it was a hot, humid night for both teams.
“It was a disgusting game,” Severino said about the conditions. “We decided to go with a more aggressive approach toward the end of the game and I think it paid off. We haven’t practiced the formation changes, but they just went out and did it.”
Fischer said a new season starts with the district playoffs.
“After tomorrow, everybody in the state goes back to 0-0,” Fischer said. “We have the talent to win the district, but teams aren’t going to lay over. We’ve got to go out there and earn these victories. That’s what we’ve struggled to do all year long.”