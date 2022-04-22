St. Francis Borgia Regional and Union claimed the top individual awards in balloting for the 32nd Missourian All-Area boys basketball team.
Borgia junior Grant Schroeder won player of the year honors while Union Head Coach Chris Simmons prevailed in one of the closest coach of the year votes since the awards began in 1990-91.
Schroeder averaged 19.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.2 of a blocked shot per game for the 15-13 Knights.
He made the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division I first team and that league included Cardinal Ritter, St. Mary’s and Tolton Catholic.
Schroeder also made the all-district team as the Knights reached the semifinals before losing to eventual Class 5 champion Webster Groves.
This was the 15th time that Borgia has had the player of the year. Luke Meyer won the award three times from 2001-02 to 2003-04. Nathan Scheer was a two-time winner in 2008-09 and 2009-10. Ben Kandlbinder, Josh Hotz, Jason Reinberg, Jim Schelich, Alex Moosmann, Paul Eckerle, Ben Ruether, Bryce Dolan and Alex Movila were one-time winners. Movila was Borgia’s last winner in 2016-17.
Among the 23 coaches and media members who voted, Schroeder received 90 points in the player of the year balloting. He finished 38 points in front of Union senior Kaden Motley. Borgia sophomore Adam Rickman was third, with Pacific’s Quin Blackburn and Hermann’s Parker Anderson tying for fourth.
In the coach of the year voting, Simmons won after going 15-12 and winning the Four Rivers Conference title.
This is Simmons’ first Missourian All-Area coach of the year award. He’s the third Union coach to win it, following Greg Dunigan in 1998-99 and Andy Herbst in 2004-05.
Finishing two points behind Simmons was Dino McKinney, who was the Four Rivers Conference coach of the year and won a district title.
Borgia’s Dave Neier was third, two points in front of Hermann’s Jake Witthaus.
No player received unanimous first-team status this season. Union’s Motley came the closest, being named on the first team for 22 of the 23 ballots.
Schroeder was on the first team for 21 ballots and received one second-team vote.
First team
• Union’s Kaden Motley.
• Borgia’s Grant Schroeder.
• Hermann’s Parker Anderson.
• Pacific’s Quin Blackburn.
• Borgia’s Adam Rickman.
Second team
• Union’s Collin Gerdel.
• New Haven’s Sam Scheer.
• Washington’s Mark Hensley.
• Washington’s Sam Paule.
• Union’s Ryan Rapert.
Third team
• St. James’ Blake Redburn.
• Sullivan’s Kyle Lewis.
• St. James’ Peyton Gruver.
• St. James’ Chris Boone.
• Owensville’s Bryce Payne.
Honorable mention
By balloting points, the honorable mention picks were Union’s Matthew Seely; St. Clair’s Carter Short; Owensville’s Brendan Decker; Sullivan’s Blaine Sappington; St. Clair’s Austin Dunn; Crosspoint’s Clayton Young; Hermann’s Conner Coffey; Pacific’s Jack Meyer; Borgia’s Sam Dunard; Washington’s Chase Merryman; Hermann’s Seth Hackmann; Owensville’s Will Lauth; St. Clair’s Jordan Rodrigue; Pacific’s Nick Iliff; New Haven’s Logan Williams; and St. Clair’s Isaac Nunez.