Grant Schroeder equaled his season-high scoring output Friday as the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights prevailed over St. Dominic in O’Fallon, 54-47.

“It was a hard-fought game from start to finish,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “It was a highly-contested game. They had a good crowd. It was eighth-grade night and it was pretty wild, loud and exciting.”