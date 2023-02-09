Grant Schroeder equaled his season-high scoring output Friday as the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights prevailed over St. Dominic in O’Fallon, 54-47.
“It was a hard-fought game from start to finish,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “It was a highly-contested game. They had a good crowd. It was eighth-grade night and it was pretty wild, loud and exciting.”
With the win, Borgia improved to 19-3 overall, 6-1 in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association.
St. Dominic dropped to 13-8 overall, 1-4 in league play.
Schroeder netted 31 points with nine rebounds, two assists and a steal. He hit five of six attempts from beyond the three-point arc and went 8-9 from the free-throw stripe.
Schroeder also scored 31 in a win over Francis Howell Central Jan. 9 at the Washington Tournament.
As a team, Borgia hit six three-point baskets and went 14-25 from the free-throw line.
“Grant played a pretty darned good game,” Neier said. “He shot the ball extremely well from the field and went 8-9 from the free-throw line. That always helps. He really had some timely baskets.
Brody Denbow was next in the scoring column with eight points. He went 4-5 from the free-throw line and added two rebounds.
Adam Rickman was held to six points, but added 14 rebounds, seven assists, four blocked shots and a steal.
“They did a good job of taking Adam out of the game offensively, but he still came up with 14 rebounds and seven assists,” Neier said. “That’s a big night.”
Nathan Kell netted four points with two rebounds and an assist.
Tate Marquart hit the other three-point basket and also had two assists and a steal.
Kaden Patke scored two points.
Sam Dunard and Drew Fischer each had one assist.
“We had others step up,” Neier said. “Brody Denbow scored eight points. Nathan Kell had four. Tate Marquart hit a big three and Kaden Patke scored a key two-point basket.”
The Knights play the next two at home before hitting the road for the final two games.
Borgia hosts Windsor (15-5) Tuesday.
“They’re pretty good,” Neier said. “They’ve got a really good team with a number of good players. They all seem to rebound, pass and shoot the ball well.”
Borgia will honor Rickman prior to the game for reaching the 1,000-point mark during the Union Tournament championship game Jan. 28.
Lutheran North plays at Borgia Tuesday, Feb. 14, with a 7 p.m. tip. Borgia beat the Crusaders (14-8) in the St. Charles West Tournament semifinals Dec. 8, 72-50.
The Knights travel to Columbia Friday, Feb. 17, to take on Father Tolton Catholic in the final AAA game of the season, which likely will determine second place in the league. The Trailblazers are 15-7 overall, 5-1 in the AAA.
Borgia completes the regular season in Kirkwood Feb. 21, facing Vianney (11-10).