Grant Schroeder scored 31 points to lead the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights to a 59-53 win over Rolla in the BSN Shootout Friday night.
“It was a good win, coming down and playing them on their home court,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “The first game, you never know quite what to expect. We talk about taking care of the ball and trying to make the fewest mistakes and still be aggressive. I think our kids did a pretty good job.”
Schroeder, a junior, knocked down six of Borgia’s eight three-point baskets and went 9-11 from the free-throw line.
Things didn’t go entirely Borgia’s way. Rolla jumped out to a 12-3 lead before the Knights were able to get organized offensively.
“We got down at the beginning, and it looked like they might run away with the ballgame,” Neier said. “Ty Locklear lit it up from the corner, and they had a couple of big guys inside who we had trouble matching up against. Then, after a timeout, we settled down a bit, hit a couple of shots and got right back into the ballgame.”
Despite trailing for most of the first quarter, Borgia took an 18-17 lead at the end of eight minutes thanks to a last-second three-point shot by Schroeder.
“We got pretty hot in the first half,” Neier said. “Grant Schroeder got hot from outside, and a couple of other guys chipped in with threes.”
The Knights added to the lead and were up at the intermission, 37-27.
Borgia was up by a dozen through three quarters, 48-36.
Rolla got as close as four points down the stretch, 57-53, but Schroeder knocked down two final free throws with 16 seconds to play to seal the win.
“They put a lot of pressure on us at the end,” Neier said. “Sometimes, we didn’t handle it the best, but that’s how we’re going to have to learn. We missed a couple of free throws, but we hit some clutch free throws down the stretch to maintain the lead.”
Sophomore Adam Rickman provided a counter to Schroeder, scoring most of his 14 points near the basket.
Sophomore Nathan Kell knocked down two three-point shots for his six points.
Sophomore Heath Landwehr came off the bench to score four points.
Senior Garren Parks and sophomore Drew Fischer each chipped in with two points. Fischer’s scoring came at the free-throw line.
“Different guys came through at different times for us,” Neier said. “We know, with this group, it’s going to have to be a team effort, and everybody will have to do his part. Everybody is going to have to contribute. I think that’s what we did tonight. Everybody worked hard.”
Rickman was the rebounding leader with eight, including five on the offensive end. Fischer pulled down five boards, and Kell had three. Landwehr and Parks each had two rebounds, and Schroeder recorded one.
Fischer handed out 10 assists. Rickman had four, Parks ended with three, Schroeder had two, and Landwehr added one.
Kell was the steals leader with four. Rickman ended with three. Fischer and Schroeder each had two steals.
Rickman blocked two shots.
As a team, Borgia went 11-13 from the free-throw line, and Rolla hit just four of 13 chances.
Locklear, a senior, and junior Luke Foster led Rolla with 16 points apiece. Locklear knocked down four three-point baskets in the first quarter but was held scoreless after that until the fourth.
Senior Adam Hounsom netted nine points. Senior Gage Klossner scored four, and sophomores Cameron Cooper and Isaac Buhr each scored three points. Senior Chase Lindsey added two points.
Borgia returns to action Wednesday, playing Pacific in the opening round of the 69th annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Tournament. That game tips off at 7:30 p.m.
Borgia is the third seed, and Pacific is seeded sixth. Pacific also played in the BSN Shootout, losing Saturday to Capital City, 77-45.