Unofficially, it was Grant Schroeder night at St. Francis Borgia.
The Borgia senior scored 18 points to reach the 1,000-point plateau Monday in Borgia’s 65-29 home win over Owensville.
“It was another great team effort,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “We had good passing and created turnovers, which led to easy baskets. We had great outside shooting and played good defense. The highlight of the game was Grant Schroeder scoring his 1,000th point.”
The win had even more significance.
Borgia improved to 9-0 with the victory, matching the 2011-12 team which started the season with nine wins in a row.
Should Borgia win Friday at Duchesne, the team will have its best start since 2009-10, when the Knights won their first 34 before falling in the state championship game to Kearney.
There’s no guarantee with Friday’s game as Borgia historically has struggled at the St. Charles school.
In Monday’s game, the Knights jumped out to a 20-8 lead over the Dutchmen (2-7) through one quarter.
Borgia led at the half, 34-14. The Knights got their second surge during the third quarter and carried a 58-25 lead into the final eight minutes.
Adam Rickman led the Knights in scoring with 21 points.
Schroeder’s 18 put him at 1,000 points for his career. He knocked down two of Borgia’s five three-point baskets.
Sam Dunard was next with nine points.
Brody Denbow scored seven points.
Drew Fischer and Kaden Patke both ended with three points. Nathan Kell made his season debut with two points. Heath Landwehr also closed with two points.
Borgia shot 10-17 from the free-throw line.
Following Friday’s game at Duchesne, Borgia concludes the 2022 portion of the schedule Friday at Westminster Christian Academy.
