The Class 5 District 5 championship game Monday, March 6, against Jefferson City might have been Grant Schroeder’s final one of his St. Francis Borgia boys basketball career, but it was a milestone one.
Schroeder’s 16 points moved him into 10th on the Borgia career scoring list with 1,376 points.
During the game, he surpassed Borgia great Josh Warren on the all-time scoring list. Warren, who played collegiately at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, netted 1,367 points during his high school career.
True to form, Schroeder’s final basket, a three-point shot with 23.5 seconds to play against Jefferson City, pulled his team to within a point, 66-65.
Schroeder ended with 529 points during his senior season after scoring 532 as a junior. He netted 295 points during his sophomore year and 20 points as a freshman.
Schroeder wasn’t the only Borgia player on this year’s team with over 1,000 career points. Junior forward Adam Rickman ended the season at 20th on the school’s career scoring charts with 1,140 points.
He’ll enter his senior season 13 points behind Shawn Eckerle for 19th and nine ahead of Sky Frazier. Eckerle played collegiately at Saint Louis University while Frazier suited up at Missouri State.
Rickman ended the season with two triple-doubles (points, rebounds, assists) and netted 531 points in 2022-23. He went over the 1,000-point scoring mark during the Union Tournament championship game.
Rickman scored 197 points as a freshman and 422 during his sophomore year.
Borgia’s career scoring leader is Luke Meyer, who graduated in 2002. He scored 2,192 points during his Borgia career before going to play collegiately at Saint Louis University and professionally in Australia at Geraldton and Bendigo.
Nathan Scheer, a 2010 graduate, is second on the list at 1,984 points. He played collegiately at Missouri State.
Rounding out the top five are Josh Hotz (1,892), Alex Moosmann (1,835) and Gary Filla (1,573).