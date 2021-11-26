Opening the season at the Wright City Tournament, the Union wrestling Lady ’Cats collected a variety of finishes.
Gianna Schreck (174) finished second in her weight class, and Lillie Zimmermann (120) was third. Gracie Straatmann (141) ended fourth, and Charly Sullivan (125) ended fifth.
Schreck won three of her four matches, all by pins.
Schreck pinned Southern Boone’s Lilly Seward in 0:22, Winfield’s Madelyn Gerholdt in 2:16 and Winfield’s Lillian Deardeuff in 0:25.
Schreck’s loss was to Sullivan’s Jaiden Hodges by a pin in 1:25.
Zimmermann won once before getting injured, finishing third.
She pinned Sullivan’s Karen Dietzler in 1:20.
The losses to Southern Boone’s Callie Bergthold and Wright City’s Samantha Byerley were by medical forfeit. Her match with Bergthold ended after 0:51.
Straatmann captured two wins in five matches to finish fourth at 141.
She pinned St. Clair’s Peyton Dunn in 1:07 and Wright City’s Kailin Hawn in 0:39.
The losses all were by pins. She lost to Southern Boone’s Noelle Schweitzer in 2:26, Sullivan’s Dorie Richardson in 3:52, and St. Clair’s Hannah Thacker in 3:13.
Sullivan won one match, pinning St. Clair’s Andrea Penovich in 1:27.
Sullivan had the lone Union match, which went the distance, a 5-2 decision loss to Sullivan’s Jade Studdard.
She lost by pins to Wright City’s Elizabeth Riggs in 0:23, Southern Boone’s Josey Uhrig in 1:15 and Osage’s Cammy Walters in 0:16.