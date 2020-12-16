Fielding seven wrestlers for its home tournament, the Union girls wrestling team finished eighth in Friday’s meet.
Union had one champion, Gianna Schreck (159), and one runner-up, Gracie Straatmann (137), in the one-night event.
“Gianna Schreck had our best performance from the girls team,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “She went 4-0 with three pins and a win by disqualification. She now is 11-1 on the season. Gracie Straatmann was also in the finals. She finished second but continues to learn and improve.”
In the team standings, Union scored 91 points to tie Ste. Genevieve for eighth.
Schreck won all four of her matches.
During regular matches, she pinned Windsor’s Madison Patrick in 0:37 and won by disqualification over Marshfield’s Trinity Lesser.
In the championship bracket, Schreck pinned Washington’s Loren Thurmon in 0:35.
In the title bout, she met Lesser again and won by a pin in 0:49.
Straatmann lost her opener to Marshfield’s Ariah Mcillwain by a pin with two seconds remaining, 5:58.
Union’s next finishers were Josey Alfermann (107) and Brianna Keiser (112), who each finished sixth.
Alfermann went 0-5 in her matches. She was pinned by Washington’s Julia Donnelly, St. Clair’s Taylor Johnson, Marshfield’s Rozalyn Richerson, Ste. Genevieve’s Paityn Basler and Eureka’s Avery McCollum.
Keiser won one of four matches. She earned a 7-5 decision over Marshfield’s Josselynn Yates.
Sommara Darnell of Branson, Madison Bellinger of Northwest and Cora Skaggs of Eureka pinned Keiser.
Talyn St. Clair (235) ended eighth. She lost all four of her contested matches by pins.
Makaylah Regot (122) was ninth, losing all three of her contested matches by pins.
Alexis Lopez (132) was 10th and was pinned in all three of her contested bouts.