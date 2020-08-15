Jamborees could join the endangered list in 2020.
The preseason scrimmages have been held in football, volleyball, softball and boys soccer in past seasons, but programs are opting to skip them this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, schools are hoping to play regular season games rather than risk exposure in preseason events.
The Missouri Football Coaches Association (MFCA) became the first organization to move for a one-year abandonment of the scrimmages. In a release sent out July 14, MFCA recommended eliminating the preseason jamborees for 2020.
“As an association, we also want to show our communities across the state of Missouri that we have the best interest of our players in mind,” the MFCA statement read. “Our ultimate goal is to have a full, productive, healthy season and create a great experience for our student athletes.”
The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) has not officially eliminated football jamborees, or preseason scrimmages for any of the sports which have the option to hold jamborees.
However, MSHSAA has made it easier for schools to hold jamborees. Acting Aug. 5, the MSHSAA Board of Directors changed its bylaws for this fall to allow for two-school jamborees. In the past, a jamboree had to have at least three schools.
Washington High School has not called off all of its jamboree events. While the football Blue Jays will not play in the preseason, honoring the MFCA statement, Washington still plans to play in volleyball, boys soccer and softball events.
The softball jamboree will be with St. Francis Borgia Regional, the only jamboree that school will play. The event runs Friday, Aug. 21, at 4:30 p.m.
The volleyball Lady Jays will host a jamboree Monday, Aug. 24, starting at 5 p.m. Attending will be Rolla and Waynesville.
Washington’s soccer Blue Jays will go to Rolla Tuesday, Aug. 25, to face Rolla and Waynesville. Action begins at 5 p.m.
Pacific has one jamboree remaining. Pacific’s softball Lady Indians will play Friday, Aug. 21, at Seckman. That is scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m.
St. Clair’s only preseason event is in softball. The Lady Bulldogs visit St. James Saturday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m.
Union and New Haven will not be playing in any jamborees. New Haven’s volleyball and softball teams normally have stayed away from the preseason scrimmages.
Union has opted not to play any jamborees this fall. Normally, Union’s football, volleyball, boys soccer and softball teams have competed in the past. The school has hosted volleyball each year and has rotated hosting the boys soccer event in recent years.
The regular season is scheduled to start Friday, Aug. 28.