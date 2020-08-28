Thinking about heading to that high school sports event?
Think again.
Washington, St. Francis Borgia Regional and the Four Rivers Conference have announced fan protocols for attending sporting events this fall. And you can thank the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just having high school sports is a win for area schools after the spring season was called off due to the pandemic.
Many games have been called off. Athletic directors are working to fill schedule holes. The graphic has a current list of events which have been called off.
All guidelines will be those of the hosting school. So, if a Four Rivers Conference team hosts an event, those guidelines will be followed.
If a game is at Washington or Borgia, those guidelines will be the ones in place.
Washington
The Blue Jays will be limiting attendance to participants, coaches and family members.
Each student participant will be able to have the names of four relatives placed on a pass list for that event. Those on the list will then have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the event.
The same attendance limitations will be applied to both the home and away teams.
Spectators will be required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing protocols.
Families are encouraged to sit together.
Locker room access for visiting teams will be limited for football teams pregame and at halftime only.
There will be no locker room access for the other sports nor postgame for football.
Visiting teams are asked to arrive dressed and ready to play.
Concessions will be available, but will consist of prepackaged items only. All concession workers will be required to wear a mask and gloves.
The school band will perform during pregame and halftime for football games, but will not sit in the grandstands during the game.
Borgia
Athletic Director Chris Arand stressed guidelines can change weekly. The following guidelines are for events hosted by Borgia.
St. Francis Borgia Regional announced three possible football plans this week.
• Plan A will have fans with no restrictions, but masks will be required (can be removed if socially distanced).
Social distancing should be followed with families sitting in clusters. Grade school-aged children need to stay with parents. Bleachers will be marked off every other row.
For students, a standing area would be behind the south end zone with masks required and standing spots marked. The band will be in the corner of the track.
• Plan B would have ticket restrictions with four tickets per player or participant. Guidelines would be similar to Plan A, but vouchers would be required to buy a ticket.
• Plan C would have no spectators, only parents.
Borgia is still trying to find two football opponents. The Knights had four of their nine opponents cancel games. Games against Cardinal Ritter, St. Mary’s, Trinity and Carnahan were called off. Three of them were scheduled to be road games with Trinity coming to Borgia.
The Knights now will go to Fox in Week 3, replacing the Cardinal Ritter game. Borgia will go to Helias in Jefferson City in Week 4, which replaces the St. Mary’s game.
For other sports:
Soccer, JV Football
Masks are recommended for fans not sitting in the student section. The student section will have bleachers marked off every other row and students will be required to wear masks. Social distancing should be followed as much as possible.
Volleyball
Masks will be required. All bleachers will be pulled out. Families are asked to sit in clusters with students spread out in the south side bleachers. For matches in the Wingbermuehle Activity Center, chairs will be set up around the court to spread fans. Every other row of the bleachers will be marked off.
Softball
Masks are recommended. Spectators are asked to bring chairs and utilize the hill space. Bleachers will be marked off every other row.
Boys Swimming
At this time, no spectators are allowed in the Four Rivers Area YMCA.
No plans have been announced for cross country or girls golf.
Four Rivers Conference
The Four Rivers Conference is taking measures to allow for some fans at games.
“At any time these recommendations may change as needed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the league’s statement read.
“The schools of the Four Rivers Conference ask that you respect these guidelines and recommendations which we feel will provide our student athletes with the safest competition environment possible. Our goal is to protect the structure of our season and allow our athletes the best opportunity to reach the natural conclusion to the fall sports season.”
Masks are the biggest recommendation. They are recommended for fans, especially in times where physical distancing of 6 feet is not possible.
Athletes are asked to wear them while not “actively involved in strenuous physical activity.”
Spectators are recommended to sit in family/household clusters and keep 6 feet apart from any other groups.
Spectators are asked to stay home if they have any of the following:
• New or worsening cough;
• New or worsening sore throat;
• New or worsening loss of taste and, or smell;
• Shortness of breath/trouble breathing;
• Vomiting or diarrhea; or
• Fever greater than 100.4 degrees.
There will be additional regulations by sport. Capacity of each venue is to be determined by the local school board or city fire codes.
Visiting fans will be given vouchers, which only reserve the ability of a fan to purchase a ticket to enter an event.
By sport, the following guidelines have been set:
Volleyball
• Gym capacity will be limited to 50 percent;
• Visitor seating will be limited to 75 vouchers, to be distributed to players before games by the visiting coach; and
• Remainder of seating, up to 50 percent capacity, will be reserved for home fans.
Football, Boys Soccer
• Stadium capacity will be limited to 50 percent;
• Visitor seating will be limited to 250 vouchers, to be distributed to players before games by the visiting coach; and
• Remainder of seating, up to 50 percent capacity, will be reserved for home fans.
Softball, Cross Country, Girls Golf
• It is recommended that spectators be limited to immediate family only; and
• It is recommended that spectators bring lawn chairs to provide additional seating and allow for physical distancing.